New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18 review: Max's long-drawn plan

New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18 just aired on NBC on May 3, 2022.

Titled No Ifs, Ands or Buts, the episode dealt with the aftermath of a tragedy in the Goodwin-Sharpe family, with Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) still far from recovery. It also addressed the primary crisis involving Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

With the latest string of episodes, the show looks like it is heading for an intense finale. Episode 18 marked the beginning of the end for Veronica as Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) launched his multi-step plan to get rid of her.

New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18 review: Excellent Agyeman in compelling drama

New Amsterdam took no time in diving into the season's primary crisis from the start. After the terrible incident that shook Max and Helen, the pair were still trying to land back on their feet, with Helen experiencing difficulty after her recent stroke.

Freema Agyeman is simply brilliant in her portrayal of Helen, bringing out every emotion perfectly, even without the use of dialogues.

There was a lot more to the episode, including Max's plan to finally get rid of Veronica, who had been the reason for most of the problematic incidents in the current season.

After Max discovered a major scam in Veronica's methods of running the hospital, he sprung into action immediately and sketched out a plan to terminate her.

However, if his initial plan had worked, it would have felt a little forced. The show understood the risk and opted to go for a long-drawn plan. This was very smart scripting.

Part of the episode also dealt with Dr. Iggy Frome's (played by Tyler Labine) attempts at solving a relationship problem in the psych ward. This led him to confront his own problems in his troubled marriage. Though this part felt like a deviation, it was interesting enough to be a separate plotline.

All in all, this was an incredibly interesting episode. Hopefully, the show will continue on these lines in the coming weeks.

Technical aspects of New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18

This was a very well-written episode with great pacing and plenty of interesting things happening around the New Amsterdam hospital.

The core plot is brilliant, and it is aided by a set of great side plots, each unique and important.

Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨🇵🇦 @lizziethat How many awards can we give Freema Agyeman? Let's give her ALL of them. Let's create some new ones to give to her. #NewAmsterdam How many awards can we give Freema Agyeman? Let's give her ALL of them. Let's create some new ones to give to her. #NewAmsterdam

Freema Agyeman and Ryan Eggold were excellent in their respective roles, depicting the emotional tension and love between their characters with utmost sincerity.

The episode also looked excellent, with its subtle lighting, steady camera work, and candidly realistic color schemes.

No Ifs, Ands or Buts is now streaming on Peacock TV.

