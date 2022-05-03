×
Create
Notifications

What time will New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 18 air? Release date, plot, and more about NBC series

A still from New Amsterdam (Image via NBC)
A still from New Amsterdam (Image via NBC)
Sourav Chakraborty
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 10:33 PM IST
Feature

After delivering one of the most intense episodes in the show's history last week, New Amsterdam is all set to air a new episode on May 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. This episode will heavily focus on Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and her new health complication.

Titled No Ifs, Ands or Buts, the upcoming episode will also deal with Dr. Max Goodwin's (played by Ryan Eggold) plan to get rid of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) once and for all. In what is turning out to be a brilliant road to the finale, the show is ready to pull out all the aces in the upcoming weeks.

JUST LET HER BE HAPPY ONCE AND FOR ALL #NewAmsterdam #Sharpwin https://t.co/jrX21hEtzX

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the medical drama.

New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18 promo: Helen's attempt at getting her voice back

youtube-cover

The promo heavily focuses on Helen Sharpe's recovery from her speech impairment, which was caused by a stroke from her blood clots. The previous two episodes took the show in a new and dangerous direction after a bartender named Chad Barton (Adam Rose) poisoned the medical professionals of New Amsterdam hospital, including Helen.

Barton committed the heinous act in his bid for an act of unreasonable revenge for the pandemic. Helen Sharpe developed strong reactions to the poison and soon needed a hysterectomy, for which she was not ready. Apart from the emotional damage, Helen soon went into a critical condition. After waking up, she could not speak.

Reminder that Max and Helen are engaged and very much in love. 💗 #sharpwin #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/exZvriorJB

This has resulted in a lot of complications, especially as the showrunners indicated that they don't know if she will ever get her voice back. Executive producer Peter Horton said:

"We don’t know if she’ll get it back, ever,...might take a week, might take two years, may never happen. And that’s the stakes of that story. A love that’s just burgeoning and about to consummate, it's a good early challenge for their dedication and fidelity to each other."

The upcoming episode will see the repercussions of this damage. The synopsis reads:

"Max orchestrates a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from New Amsterdam once and for all; Helen confronts her medical complication; Iggy helps two patients deal with a breakup, which forces him to consider his own marriage."

The episode will also deal with Max's attempts to do away with Veronica Fuentes once and for all, a motif that has been the primary crisis in season four since the beginning. There will also be another subplot involving Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and his personal life.

Hey Dam Fam! The Dam Gram Instagram.com/NBCNewAmsterdam will be your place for all things #NewAmsterdam where you can discuss #Sharpwin, #Leyren, and more! https://t.co/AGuT5gMcyo

Rachel Leiterman will serve as the director for the upcoming episode with screenplay from Graham Norris.

When will the upcoming episode of New Amsterdam air?

Happy #Sharpwin day everyone! I'm bracing myself for some major angst and Freema is going to wreck me, but this is Max's turn to support Helen. And they'll be stronger on the other side. #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/dxrHlciylx

The upcoming episode of New Amsterdam will air on May 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on the NBC channel. You can also catch the episode online on Peacock TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी