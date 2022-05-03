What time will New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 18 air? Release date, plot, and more about NBC series

After delivering one of the most intense episodes in the show's history last week, New Amsterdam is all set to air a new episode on May 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. This episode will heavily focus on Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and her new health complication.

Titled No Ifs, Ands or Buts, the upcoming episode will also deal with Dr. Max Goodwin's (played by Ryan Eggold) plan to get rid of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) once and for all. In what is turning out to be a brilliant road to the finale, the show is ready to pull out all the aces in the upcoming weeks.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the medical drama.

New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 18 promo: Helen's attempt at getting her voice back

The promo heavily focuses on Helen Sharpe's recovery from her speech impairment, which was caused by a stroke from her blood clots. The previous two episodes took the show in a new and dangerous direction after a bartender named Chad Barton (Adam Rose) poisoned the medical professionals of New Amsterdam hospital, including Helen.

Barton committed the heinous act in his bid for an act of unreasonable revenge for the pandemic. Helen Sharpe developed strong reactions to the poison and soon needed a hysterectomy, for which she was not ready. Apart from the emotional damage, Helen soon went into a critical condition. After waking up, she could not speak.

This has resulted in a lot of complications, especially as the showrunners indicated that they don't know if she will ever get her voice back. Executive producer Peter Horton said:

"We don’t know if she’ll get it back, ever,...might take a week, might take two years, may never happen. And that’s the stakes of that story. A love that’s just burgeoning and about to consummate, it's a good early challenge for their dedication and fidelity to each other."

The upcoming episode will see the repercussions of this damage. The synopsis reads:

"Max orchestrates a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from New Amsterdam once and for all; Helen confronts her medical complication; Iggy helps two patients deal with a breakup, which forces him to consider his own marriage."

The episode will also deal with Max's attempts to do away with Veronica Fuentes once and for all, a motif that has been the primary crisis in season four since the beginning. There will also be another subplot involving Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and his personal life.

Rachel Leiterman will serve as the director for the upcoming episode with screenplay from Graham Norris.

When will the upcoming episode of New Amsterdam air?

🦊 #ReleaseTheSharpwinCut @theboredfox Happy #Sharpwin day everyone! I'm bracing myself for some major angst and Freema is going to wreck me, but this is Max's turn to support Helen. And they'll be stronger on the other side. #NewAmsterdam Happy #Sharpwin day everyone! I'm bracing myself for some major angst and Freema is going to wreck me, but this is Max's turn to support Helen. And they'll be stronger on the other side. #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/dxrHlciylx

The upcoming episode of New Amsterdam will air on May 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on the NBC channel. You can also catch the episode online on Peacock TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

