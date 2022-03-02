When will New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 air? Here's what to expect from the NBC show's return

New Amsterdam fans were very disappointed when the show declared its plans for another New Amsterdam-less month. After returning from a month-long hiatus, the show aired only a single episode before going on another lengthy break. Adding to that, the show ended at a very crucial point in the plot.

The previous episode, titled Two Doors, aired on February 22, 2022. At the end of the episode, it announced the release date of the next episode to be April 19, 2022. The 16th episode of the season is titled All Night Long, and the promo of the episode aired as part of the 15th episode, hinting at some very significant events.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the medical drama.

Check out the promo for All Night Long

All Night Long looks like a very intriguing episode, which makes the wait even more difficult. The very first scene of the promo sees Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, practice his "Will You Marry Me?" speech in front of the mirror. Is Ryan finally going to ask Helene Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, to marry him in this episode? These are the kinds of questions that make the next episode so exciting.

The promo also hints at some professional dilemmas, which are a common theme in the show. This show has a habit of aligning important personal events with important professional events or even very complicated cases.

The previous episode saw Dr. Max Goodwin take the fight directly to Dr. Veronica Fuentes, played by Michelle Forbes, who is now leading the medical division at the New Amsterdam hospital. After a series of hateful acts, the previous episode gave a glimpse of Veronica Fuentes' human side.

With Max going all out against her, it should only be a matter of time before the ace doctor takes back his throne, and maybe gives it to someone else. The upcoming episode will perhaps also develop the plot in that direction. All in all, there is a lot to expect from the next episode when it returns after the long hiatus.

Why is New Amsterdam not airing?

lysia gilmore @lysiagilmore I can't understand why you came back and aired one episode just to be off again until April I'm removing this series from my DVR why bother trying to watch it #NewAmsterdam I can't understand why you came back and aired one episode just to be off again until April I'm removing this series from my DVR why bother trying to watch it #NewAmsterdam

The medical drama will be replaced by a variety of other programs over the next few weeks. For instance, on March 1, 2022, NBC will air live coverage of the 2022 State Of The Union address from the current President of the United States, Joe Biden. The following week, NBC will air a new show.

The delays seem to be more due to the need to extend New Amsterdam's season than for any concrete reason in the scheduling or broadcasting.

The show will be back on April 19, 2022 on the NBC channel. Till then, all the previous episodes of New Amsterdam are available on Peacock's streaming services. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sabika