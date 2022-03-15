New Amsterdam canceled: Dr. Max Goodwin's show will get a short season 5 post reports of dwindling ratings

Fans of New Amsterdam and Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, will not see the doctors in action for a very long time as NBC has confirmed the cancelation of the very popular medical drama after one more season in 2022-2023. The final season will be the shortest one, consisting of only 13 episodes, bringing the projected episode count to 92 by the end of the show's run.

Currently, in its fourth season, New Amsterdam has gone through a series of important changes that have changed the course of the show, including the recent move of Dr. Max Goodwin to England. The current crisis of the show is the new medical director Veronica Fuentes, from whom Max is desperately trying to save New Amsterdam from.

NJB @itsjustnay #NewAmsterdam ending is so hard because not only was it a great show but it also allowed us to connect with people all over the World. I got to talk to from people from all walks of life and get different opinions and views. NA brought us together so the pain feels double. #NewAmsterdam ending is so hard because not only was it a great show but it also allowed us to connect with people all over the World. I got to talk to from people from all walks of life and get different opinions and views. NA brought us together so the pain feels double. https://t.co/NzX2L9Gvn2

Despite such interesting storylines, the show will not continue for much longer due to the slipping ratings.

Why is New Amsterdam canceled?

The show was renewed for three seasons in 2020, while the show was still in its juvenile state. The show enjoyed great critical and commercial success, with fans from across the globe praising the show's ability to connect and share thought-provoking stories. It began with a very high rating, but over the past year, ratings have slipped significantly.

The show is still above many in the NBC lineup, but it's not like its previous self. Ratings alone are not the reason for the medical drama's cancelation. The creators plan to drive Max's story to a natural end and then finish the show. There are approximately 20 episodes left in the series to try and do that.

There are also more loose ends to tie, but surely the showrunners have a plan for them.

carol @idyllicsbloom #NewAmsterdam i am not ready to say good bye i refuse i am not ready to say good bye i refuse 😭 #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/j6OD4tVAb1

This show has touched people indelibly, and that cannot be taken away even if it ends in a few episodes. Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBC Universal Television & Streaming said in a statement,

"The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring...We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent, and collaboration."

Hopefully, Dr. Max will be able to solve all the problems of the hospital before taking his final rounds in the halls of the public hospital.

When will the next episode of the show air?

lua 🦋 @amerishland #NewAmsterdam I need the finale season to be one hell of a season, but most importantly I really need my babies to get the happy ending they deserve. That's all I ask. #sharpwin I need the finale season to be one hell of a season, but most importantly I really need my babies to get the happy ending they deserve. That's all I ask. #sharpwin #NewAmsterdam

NBC's medical drama is currently on a hiatus and will return on April 19, 2022. The show will continue to showcase how Max Goodwin fights against the tyranny of Veronica Fuentes to save his beloved hospital. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sabika