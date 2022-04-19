New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 16 return date revealed: Big Sharpwin moment and more drama expected

New Amsterdam is finally ready to return to the small screen after being off the air for a long time. The medical drama series will be back with a new episode on April 19, 2022, and it will be a special night for the show. Titled All Night Long, this episode will be a two-parter, with the second half set to air on April 26, 2022.

Out of the many things expected from this upcoming episode, fans are very excited at the possibility of a big "Sharpwin" moment. "Sharpwin" is the name affectionately given to the show's favorite couple, Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). The cliffhanger promo depicted a flustered Max practicing his proposal in front of the mirror, indicating something huge on the way.

New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 16 promo: Finally headed in the right direction?

Since Max's move to England to be with Helen, things have not turned out the way fans had hoped for. The fairytale romance seems to have lost its way. However, the marriage proposal might just bring it back on track so Max and Helen can have the love story they deserve.

The couple has a huge fan following and that could be the reason why the show took a break before the big question, leaving fans on a cliffhanger. In the promo, Max is practicing his proposal in front of the mirror with a worried and tense expression.

The episode promises a lot more drama, as per the short snippets in the promo and the synopsis. The team is set to go out for the nightand face the consequences next morning in the hospital.The synopsis also hints at Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) giving a piece of bad news to Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery).

The synopsis reads:

"The New Amsterdam team goes out for a night of karaoke and drinking but must face the consequences at work the next day; Iggy helps a mysterious patient confront a past trauma; Reynolds and Dr. Malvo discuss their future; Leyla gives Bloom bad news."

New Amsterdam was already in the middle of a crisis, which probed Max to return and take matters into his own hands by dealing with Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes). This episode will give us a glimpse of what is to come.

When will the upcoming episode of New Amsterdam air?

The upcoming episode of the acclaimed medical drama will air on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET and 9.00 PM CT on April 19, 2022. It will also premiere on the streaming service, Peacock.

