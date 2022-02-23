New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 review: The battle with Veronica is in full flow

After a brief hiatus, New Amsterdam is back with its 15th episode of the fourth season. Titled "Two Doors," this episode was worth the wait. It sees Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) finally take the fight straight to Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

This is a welcome change after the recent feeling of unrest in the hospital, owing to the absence of Dr. Max Goodwin and the new orthodox rules under Dr. Fuentes' leadership of the New Amsterdam hospital. In a way, this episode shows the "savior complex" side of Dr. Max, and it feels like an episode from Season 2.

It also marks the directorial debut of Ryan Eggold, who did a remarkable job on the other side of the camera. Read on for a spoiler-free review of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15.

New Amsterdam Season 14 Episode 15 review: The making of the villain

One of the major things this episode focuses on is Veronica's character. So far, the character has only been portrayed as an uptight, villainous character who ruins everything around her in a bid to do the "right" thing. She is also depicted as being extremely cruel and harsh. The episode finally deals with the human side of Veronica and how she became what she is now.

The "gray zone" of Dr. Fuentes is explored well in this episode. It doesn't just paint a picture of a strict woman who is villainous in nature but explores the past of Veronica, who, surprisingly enough, was a lot like Max.

Among the many dramatic plotlines that run parallel to this episode, be it involving Iggy Frome (Tyler Sean Labine) or Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Max's return gets the highest amount of attention. Max's further attempts at securing a seat — in an "urgent" manner — is the crux of today's episode.

The episode also raises questions regarding the rest of the doctors' inability to fight Veronica Fuentes after Max was gone. He literally had to return in order to continue their quest to make New Amsterdam a better place.

Eggold's stint behind the camera: The technical aspects

From a technical standpoint, the episode deserves a special mention for marking the directorial debut of Ryan Eggold. The talented actor, who has been the lead of New Amsterdam for years, headed this episode quite well.

Carefully looking at the technicalities, it is safe to say that Ryan Eggold pulled off a remarkable job. Nothing was out of place in the episode; it both looked and felt good.

Among the technical aspects, one thing worth mentioning is the color grading in the opening scenes when Max goes to confront Veronica. The slightly cooler tone suited the mood very well, and the excellent lighting in this scene made it even more appealing.

Ryan Eggold's acting was his usual convincing shade. Jocko Sims really shined in today's episode. Not only was the actor convincing in his role, but his argument with Max on the rooftop was also one of the most dramatic scenes we have seen from the actor so far. With some excellent musical scores combining silence and mellow sounds, the creators made plenty of smart choices for this scene.

The script of "Two Doors" was also excellent. In fact, it was one of the finest from writer David Schulner. Fans are eager to see where Max's plans lead him.

Unfortunately, viewers are in for another long wait for the next episode of New Amsterdam, which will not be out until April 19, 2022.

