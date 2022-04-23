10 best free racing games on Android in 2022

Racing games have been around for decades, and almost everyone's childhood has been linked with one. They have provided an escape from reality alongside an adrenaline rush, which many gamers have always demanded. Apart from providing the thrill of a race, games have also become hyper-realistic and immersive.

Racing games for consoles and PC are in a class of their own, including series like Forza Horizon, Gran Turismo, Mario Kart, Burnout, and many more. Although racing games on Android are not as astonishing as PC or console titles, mobile gamers have still received some impressive alternatives over the years.

Top 10 racing games that players can install on Android devices (2022)

1) Need for Speed: No Limits

Fans of racing games are aware of EA's Need for Speed, one of the most successful video game series. The NFS series has been on the market for almost three decades. Despite being relatively old, Need For Speed games have remained relevant for a long time.

Need for Speed: No Limits is a free-to-play spin-off from the famous series that users can find in the Play Store. Players can find a plethora of car models that come with multiple customizable options. Thus, one can upgrade their vehicles as per their preference.

However, one should note that Need for Speed: No Limits lacks the variety in options of locations/tracks.

2) Dubai Drift 2

Dubai Drift 2 is a good alternative if players desire to compete in online contests. Apart from intense racing action, Dubai Drift allows users to have a realistic experience with decent driving mechanics and game physics.

Moreover, users get various options in terms of modes, arenas, tracks, and more to compete in. The number of vehicles in Dubai Drift 2 is also decent, considering the size of the game and its low-resource requirement.

3) GT Racing 2: real car game

GT Racing 2: real car game is a Gameloft title that ensures impressive graphics with as many as 13 options for racing tracks across the globe. The racing experience is relatively above-average with the standard of driving mechanics that the game offers.

In addition to the gameplay experience and tracks, GT Racing 2 offers more than 70 options to users in terms of vehicles. Players can also access the in-game garage to customize their vehicles and make them relatively powerful.

4) Forza Street: Tap Racing Game

Forza series has been known for introducing the masses to some of the best racing games of all time, and Forza Horizon 5 is a prime example. Forza Street: Tap Racing Game is an Android title from the renowned video game series aiming to recreate its magic for smartphones.

Although Forza Street: Tap Racing Game fails to provide a world-class racing experience, it is still a decent alternative if one is looking for engaging gameplay. The game offers over 50 cars with different story modes to keep the players hooked.

5) Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is among Gameloft's flagship racing games that are available on multiple platforms. The game offers over 150 cars with specific rarity and classes, and players can further make adjustments to enhance the strength of vehicles in the race.

Players can fight in different arenas and modes after customizing their controls for the game. Moreover, the exotic locations and tracks, alongside realistic driving mechanics and immersive graphics, make Asphalt 9 one of the best racing games on Android.

6) Real Racing 3

EA's Real Racing 3 features easy-to-handle controls with an astonishing driving mechanism that makes it one of the best racing games on the Play Store. The highly popular motorsports title offers a massive library of vehicles to choose from.

The game has high-end graphics, which require higher resources and system requirements. Apart from the higher-end experience, players can disable in-app purchases in the game's settings, making Real Racing 3 a lot more user-friendly.

One can also choose the F1 cars, which makes Real Racing 3 one of the best racing games for Android.

7) Racing Fever: Moto

Unlike the previous entries on this list, Racing Fever: Moto is meant for the fans of motorcycle racing games. The game offers the thrill of driving two-wheelers across busy roads in different game modes.

Furthermore, there are 16 customizable motorcycles in the game that allow users to personalize their vehicles. Apart from the bikes, users can also customize a match using the private mode in Racing Fever: Moto.

8) Race Max Pro - Car Racing

This is a racing game by Tiramisu, a game studio that has developed multiple other racing games for Android. Most of them have received good reviews from users, and Race Max Pro - Car Racing seems to follow suit.

Although Race Max Pro is available via early access, it is still better than many other racing games available in the Play Store. Players can buy, customize, and upgrade their cars according to their choice of race.

The game allows users to participate in drift, drag or street races across the multiple racing tracks it offers.

9) CSR Racing

The ninth entry on the list of best racing games for Android is CSR Racing, which comes with more than 100 licensed vehicles. The immersive and realistic graphics are another plus point of CSR Racing that allows users to compete online.

The game has customizations available for cars alongside custom paint. Players can further upgrade their engines and tires to make their cars more powerful. These upgrades come in handy during the races being played on different tracks.

10) Rebel Racing

Rebel Racing is another motorsport game played on roads while including highly impressive driving mechanisms. Thus, it automatically becomes one of the most immersive games featured on this list.

The game offers full customizations for cars apart from realistic and exotic locations. Players can own supercars in Rebel Racing while competing in different in-game tournaments.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul