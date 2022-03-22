5 best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks introduced by the Booster Course Pass

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has eight new tracks via the Booster Course Pass. Those who own the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion received these eight tracks for free, and can dive right in whenever they are ready.

But which of these courses is the most fun, and the most interesting? That's what we'll cover in this article.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Which are the best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks to race on in Booster Course Pass?

The Booster Course Pass has a nice variety of tracks available, from the more commonplace ones (Toad Circuit) to the wild and ridiculous (Sky Garden). Such a wide variety of content is one of the reasons why the game is so popular among fans.

However, when it comes to the Booster Course Pass in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, not all tracks have been created equal.

Top 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ride (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Coconut Mall would have made this list, but the escalator change is just not something this writer could get behind. Instead of having escalators to drive up, as in the Wii version, ramps replaced them, and the unpredictability that came with driving around on the escalators is what made the track so fun.

5) Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Choco Mountain’s inclusion could very well be nostalgia talking, and that’s okay. Mario Kart 64 was a hallmark of the N64, and it seemed like everyone who had the console also had Mario Kart 64. It’s a mountain made of chocolate! What’s not to like?

It’s a long, winding course, great for drifting, and it’s a race through a mountain! It looks gorgeous on the Switch as well. Players have to watch out for giant boulders, take wild jumps, and make intense turns. It’s a blast.

4) Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Racing through a real city in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just so trippy and bizarre. At first, it could just be taken as another cityscape, then the drivers dive through the Arc de Triomphe! There is plenty of Parisian sightseeing to do in this race, which can distract players. Eiffel Tower? Check. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? Also there.

It’s really a gorgeous city both in-game and in real life. While the writer cannot confirm that there are ramps and blue shells to throw in Paris, France, there's no reason to deem it implausible!

3) Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Shroom Ridge has some of the jazziest music in all of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and is one of this writer’s favorites for that reason alone. Racing around cars that are on the map like it’s Outrun just felt good on this track, and some of the twists and turns on the map are really intense at high speeds.

It may not be the most challenging map in the game, but it sure is a fun one to cruise around against some friends online.

2) Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Remaking a track from the Gameboy Advance’s Mario Kart: Super Circuit could not have been an easy feat. It’s a track that feels like it could be at home in Super Mario Bros. 3 or Super Mario Bros., with its tall mushroom stalks and vines.

It’s not a particularly challenging course, but it makes it this far on the list for being a visually amazing map on top of being a classic from the early days of the Mario Kart franchise. It looks like an easy enough ride, but in this case, looks can be deceiving.

1) Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart Tour has some truly spectacular tracks, and Ninja Hideaway is among them. It is the best course in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and might be the best track in the game, period.

The track itself is challenging, especially due to the Shy Guy Ninja that pops up to try and stop players from making important jumps. Also, the visuals are gorgeous, and there’s frankly just so much good to say about it. Racing across the beams in the building, making hairpin turns, and admiring the flora; it’s all part and parcel to the Ninja Hideaway map.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has some truly spectacular content in it, and this isn’t even all of the available DLC, just the best of it. There are still more tracks to come later this year for fans to try out.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee