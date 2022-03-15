Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is up for pre-load; release date, everything included, and more

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s first wave of DLC, the “Booster Course Pass” can officially be pre-loaded for Nintendo Switch owners. The current DLC drops this week and comes with eight of the upcoming 48 remastered courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here's what players can expect with this DLC as the first of the track drops releases later this week.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



Download now: If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!Download now: spkl.io/60114uLZW If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!Download now: spkl.io/60114uLZW https://t.co/t1GcfQ0uHi

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans won’t have to wait long for DLC

On March 18, 2022, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will receive eight remastered tracks that fans can immediately jump into. This particular DLC drop will feature two Cups to race across, the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup.

Here are all the tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch this week:

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

This DLC brings several popular tracks from Mario Kart Tour, the free-to-play mobile game, to the Switch. It also brings tracks from a wide variety of other classic Mario Kart games, such as Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart Wii, and Mario Kart: Super Circuit from the Gameboy Advance.

Some fans will be able to pick this up for free. Nintendo Switch owners who have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will receive this for no additional cost and can begin playing on March 18, 2022, as soon as it goes live.

Otherwise, the Booster Course Pass will cost $24.99 and will unlock this collection of 8 remastered tracks for the game. Players will be able to race on these tracks with friends online, even if they don’t own the actual track.

However, the person who sets up the match will need to own the track in question. If players want to race on the tracks, otherwise, they’re going to need to purchase the Booster Course Pass or be a member (individual or family) on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plans.

This is just the first DLC drop for the game, and there will be 8 in total, each with eight remastered tracks from the deep collection of Mario Kart games. Fans who have access can go ahead and pre-load the content and begin playing later this week.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi