Some of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's future DLC tracks may have been hinted at in recent datamining

Now that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first wave of DLC, the Booster Course, has launched, it’s time to look at what the future may hold. Dataminers never rest, and while fans must take the leaked information with a grain of salt, it could wind up being an accurate peek at the upcoming DLC.

Between dataminers and other Twitter users with a keen eye, here’s what some players may expect.

OatmealDome @OatmealDome



Version 2.0.0 is out.



- The DLC courses are included in the update (so non-owners can play the tracks online), but locked until the DLC release time

- The courses are named internally in an annoying way ("Csnw_01", "Csnw_02", etc), maybe for anti-datamine?

The future of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC may have been leaked

OatmealDome, a dataminer, revealed on Twitter that the tracks that are coming into the game have weird names, probably on purpose to try and trick dataminers like them. According to social media, the update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also has a new image, similar to the Booster Course Pass.

The image shows a racing strip made up of pictures from the game itself. What’s interesting about it is that the strip appears to be made up of images from the DLC courses. Joshua Goldie on Twitter uncovered several of these himself and through his followers on social media.

Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie @MrNantendo Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:

- Sydney Sprint (tour)

- LA Laps (tour)

- Mario Circuit (SNES)

- Koopa Cape (Wii)



Can you see any more?

With that in mind, here’s a list of potential DLC tracks that players may be able to look forward to in future DLC drops for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Datamined tracks for Mario Kart 8:

Sydney Sprint (Tour)

LA Laps (Tour)

Mario Circuit (SNES)

Koopa Cape (Wii)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Vanilla Lake (SNES)

New York Minute (Tour)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Sunset Wilds (GBA)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS)

DK Summit (Wii)

Dataminers used an image they found in the files, and thus isn’t visible in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe itself, which could very well be outdated. It may have been left to pull people off the track, or it could be a teaser of what is on the way later this year.

These leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, because not a single track has been confirmed by Nintendo, but if true, there’s a lot to love about the game’s future DLC.

The first wave of DLC is already out, with the game's Booster Course pass containing 8 tracks across the vast history of the franchise. At a hefty $24.99 price tag, it does bring plenty of new content to the game.

