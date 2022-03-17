Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC release date and time for all regions

The first of eight DLC drops for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrives on March 18, 2022, but the actual time it unlocks varies from region to region. This means that some players may get the game earlier than others. There is still time to pre-order and pre-load the DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans.

Here’s everything that is known about the launch times for the upcoming Mario Kart DLC.

Some regions receive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC earlier

Tracks from Mario Kart's rich history come back with a beautiful remaster (Image via Nintendo)

March 18, 2022 is the game's DLC launch date, but this could be significantly sooner depending on where a player is located. This is all thanks to the game being a Japanese release. It appears that the launch time will be a little earlier than stated for many regions.

Here are all of the dates and times for the game’s DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC release dates

East Coast: March 17, 2022, 7 pm EDT

West Coast: March 17, 2022, 4 pm PDT

UK: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11 pm GMT

Europe: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12 am CEST

Japan: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8 am JST

European fans can play at midnight if they choose, and at the time of writing, these are the known launch dates for the game.

Note: These times are subject to change.

What comes with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

In total, the game will receive 48 remastered tracks from classic Mario Kart games, and this first DLC drop will feature eight of them. Wave 1, the Booster Course Pass is $24.99, and offers up two new cups, each with four tracks and a listing of what game they originated in.

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Nintendo 3DS)

Choco Mountain (Nintendo 64)

Coconut Mall (Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Nintendo DS)

Sky Garden (Game Boy Advance)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Some of these tracks could be brand new to many players, as not everyone has played the mobile Mario Kart Tour. It also brings back a truly challenging track in Choco Mountain, from Mario Kart 64. It won’t be long before fans can enjoy these eight remastered tracks online with their friends.

