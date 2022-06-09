Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: What is FLDS? Netflix docuseries reveal heart-wrenching secrets about the polygamy cult

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a jaw-dropping documentary series, depicts the unimaginable true story of FLDS, or The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, led by a monstrous cult leader, Warren Jeffs, in the early 2000s. The series made its debut on the 8th of June (Wednesday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Ever since the documentary series was released on Netflix, it has received ample attention as the docuseries has dived deep into the terrifying and spine-chilling world of the FLDS polygamy cult, bringing out the brutal secrets of the community and their leader Warren Jeffs.

The documentary series consists of four parts, revealing hair-raising truths about the community. The true-crime docuseries, directed by Rachel Dretzin and Grace McNally, has brilliantly utilized interviews of former members and survivors of the cult and old video footage to reveal the most authentic version of the truth.

Without further ado, let's look at the brand new Netflix true-crime docuseries to find out all about the FLDS polygamy cult community.

Learn all about the FLDS cult as Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey streams on Netflix

What is FLDS, and what happened there?

As revealed in the docuseries, The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, infamously known as the FLDS, is a religious community defined by most as a cult that practices polygamy.

As shown at the beginning of the docuseries, the community was led by Rulon Jeffs, and later on, in 2002, the leadership was taken over by his son from one of his wives, Warren Jeffs. These leaders were known as the 'Prophets of God' to the community's people.

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Reportedly, the FLDS cult was initially situated in Short Creek, Arizona. From there, it expanded to Utah. However, during Warren Jeffs' leadership, the cult was taken to its original place, Short Creek.

Later on, Warren Jeffs built a holy temple in Eldorado, Texas, which was called the Yearning for Zion Ranch, infamously known as the sinister YFZ Ranch. It was popularly known as the Zion to the cult members and was considered to be the heaven on Earth.

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

FLDS is a polygamous cult that believes that men should have at least three wives to secure a place in heaven. As disclosed in the docuseries, the cult reportedly sees women as mere commodities, as child-bearing machines. At the start of the docuseries, the audience gets to know that Rulon Jeffs married a 19-year-old girl named Rebecca Wall when he was 85 years old.

The docuseries further reveals that the most sinister leader in the cult, Warren Jeffs, was married to approximately 78 women. 24 of those women were underage. The docuseries shows how Warren married all of his father's wives after he passed away in 2002.

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The FLDS community, as showcased in the docuseries, saw many families ripped apart by Warren Jeffs as he sent away the father of the family and made the mother re-marry another member of his choice. He also cast away many young boys from the community, ripping them apart from their families.

Warren Jeffs reportedly arranged and facilitated the marriages of women in the community in the name of God's Will. In the final part of the docuseries, it was revealed that Warren Jeffs reportedly had sexually violated and assaulted women, including minors.

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Hence, the FLDS cult led by Warren Jeffs was a pit of sinister and evil activities, as disclosed in the documentary series, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

Don't forget to catch Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

