What time will Never Have I Ever season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about Mindy Kaling's comedy series

Mindy Kaling's popular comedy series, Never Have I Ever, is set to return with its third season. Season 3 will debut on Netflix on August 12, 2022. The show revolves around the life of a teenage girl named Devi Vishwakumar and the numerous challenges she faces after the sudden demise of her father.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the protagonist, with Poorna Jagannathan and many others in pivotal roles. Without further ado, read further to find out the release time of Never Have I Ever season 3 on Netflix, the plot, cast, and more details.

Never Have I Ever release time on Netflix, plot, trailer, and more details

The third season is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. The third installment of the series has a total of ten episodes. As always, Netflix will drop all episodes of the season on the same day. Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as writers for the season's first and last episode, respectively.

On July 27, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the third season. It begins with Devi making a sensational entry to school with Paxton, shocking many others as they watch the couple walking while holding hands. The most significant focus of the trailer is their relationship, which is shown to be the central talking point in school. Overall, the trailer maintains the show's lighthearted and funny tone, and viewers can expect an entertaining experience as Devi continues to tackle whatever life throws at her.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out a brief synopsis of the third season, which reads:

''In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.''

The second season showcased Devi's complicated love life as she was torn between Paxton and Pen. Another aspect of the story that season two focused on was Devi's relationship with her besties, Fabiola and Eleanor, which witnessed several ups and downs. With ''Daxton'' now making their debut, it'll be interesting to see how the story progresses from here. From the trailer, it doesn't seem like things will be rosy.

More details about Netflix's Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020 to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's fun storyline, humor, charming performances, and representation of South Asians. The series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role as Devi Vishwakumar; Poorna Jagannathan and Darren Barnet, among others, star in crucial supporting roles.

The series is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Kaling has written and starred in several popular shows, including The Office, The Mindy Project, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, to name a few.

Don't forget to catch Never Have I Ever season 3 on Netflix on Friday, August 12, 2022.

