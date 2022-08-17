5 new Netflix shows releasing in September 2022

Netflix is set to release a series of fresh content, under multiple upcoming titles. The streaming giant has been one of the largest platforms for audiences to enjoy the newest content. With an audience as varied and heterogeneous, Netflix always maintains a few new releases every month.

Ranging from season renewals to pilot episodes, make sure not to miss any of these upcoming titles as they are released throughout the month. We will have a wide gamut of content introduced in September, ranging from drama to suspense along with fantasy and animation. With such quality content dropping in September itself, fall season will be content rich on Netflix.

Check out the list of the top shows coming to Netflix in September.

Cobra Kai, The Winx Saga and more - upcoming shows on Netflix in September

1) Cobra Kai Season 5

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Cobra Kai is an action comedy drama series from the house of Sony Pictures, set after the events of the The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the series premiered in 2018 on YouTube Red and later moved to Netflix from season three onwards. Cobra Kai stars Ralph Machio and William Zabka who reprise their roles from the original films.

Cobra Kai is set to return with its fifth season, after its last season aired on December 2021. At the end of the fourth season, the Cobra Kai dojo won the All Valley Karate Tournament. The new season will see Terry Silver looking to expand the Cobra Kai across the valley, with Daniel and Chozen teaming up to take down Kreese and Cobra Kai. Johnny and Robby head towards Mexico to look for Miguel.

2) Devil in Ohio

Date of Release: September 2, 2022

Devil in Ohio is an upcoming suspense thriller set to release with eight episodes. The limited series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Polatin. The thriller series will star Emily Deschanel in the lead alongside Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur and Xaria Dotson.

Devil in Ohio follows the story of Mae, a young survivor of a satanist cult, who after escaping from the same has taken shelter at her psychiatrist's home. Multiple occurrences send the household into chaos, seemingly because of Mae. When the Mathis family looks into her past, they stumble upon the dangerous cult and need to fight for their own survival.

3) Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga is a teen drama series produced by Archery Pictures in association with Rainbow. The series was developed by Brian Young and adapted from Winx Club, an animated show on Nickelodean. The show stars Abigail Cowens in the lead role alongside Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum.

The Winx Saga follows Bloom, a fire fairy who enrolls at Alfea, a boarding facility for fairies in the Otherworld. Here she meets and becomes friends with other fairies like Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa who help her get acquainted with her own past. But the girls' time in Alfea is threatened by ancient creatures called the Burned Ones who have returned to the Otherworld.

The Winx Saga first aired on January 2021 and will finally return with its second season on September 16, 2022.

4) Heartbreak High

Date of Release: September 14, 2022

Heartbreak High is an upcoming Australian teen drama series created by Hannah Carroll Chapman. The 2022 series will be a reboot of the 1994 series of the same name that first aired on Network Ten. The show will star Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald and others.

Heartbreak High is set at the fictional Hartley High school in Sydney. The series follows the students as they navigate their turbulent teenage years. The show explores the tropes of s*xuality, drug abuse, teen pregnancy and other similar aspects. Amerie is a student who is made a pariah after a discovery, and becomes friends with two new students after a feud with her bestie.

5) Entergalactic

Date of Release: September 30, 2022

Entergalactic is an animated adult series created by actor, singer and rapper, Kid Cudi along with Ian Edelman. The series will have Cudi's upcoming album of the same name as the soundtrack. The animation is done by DNEG Studios. Entergalactic features prominent stars like Cudi, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

Entergalactic follows the story of Jabari, an artist on the cusp of true success who moves into his dream apartment. Here he meets his beautiful and cool neighbor, Meadow, who is a photographer. All he needs to figure out if he can include love in his life. The series will have eight episodes.

These are some of the must-watch shows coming on Netflix this September. Mark your calendars and don't forget to watch these titles. They are sure to make your fall evenings much more entertaining. September will be a content-rich month, with more shows and movies lined up for release.

