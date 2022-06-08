Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: Everything we know so far

The first-look trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga was released on June 6, 2022 and has fans of the show, both old and new, excited to dive into the fairy world again. The series was renewed for a second season a month after the first season was released. However, season 2 is yet to get an official release date.

Showrunner Brian Young, in a statement, said,

"The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term."

Thus, in the upcoming season, fans can expect new entries and a more exciting and adventurous plot line. Here's what we know so far about Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

The popular Netflix supernatural and fantasy teen drama is a live-action adaptation of Winx Club, a popular Nickelodeon animated series from 2000s. The show follows Bloom, a young fire fairy, who enrolls in a magical boarding school called Alfea College. She and her fairy friends master their magical powers while navigating their lives in order to protect Otherworld from dark forces.

The live-action reboot differs from the animation with regards to the audience it caters to. While the latter was meant for a tween audience, the former is more suited for older teens and young adults. In many ways, Fate: The Winx Saga is a coming-of-age show peppered with themes of angst, romance, and other young adult motifs.

When will Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release and who will appear in it?

On June 6, 2022, Netflix released a sneak peek for season 2 on their official YouTube account. Flora, a fan favorite from Winx Club, will be joining the series in the future season, according to the trailer. However, no release date for the second season was mentioned in the teaser, and there has been no official statement from Netflix either.

While the show is slated to premiere this year, the specific date remains unknown. However, one can hope for a pleasant fall surprise. The good news is that season two will have two more episodes than season one, which had six. More episodes equals more stories and an even more intriguing plot.

Apart from more episodes, fans also have new entries and an expanding cast to look forward to, in addition to the returning cast. Paulina Chávez will be joining the show as Flora, Terra's cousin. Netflix also revealed that Brandon Grace will be joining as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian.

The show's core cast will be returning for the second season. This includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Danny Griffin as Sky, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva, Lesley Sharp as Rosalind, Kate Fleetwood as Queen Luna, and Ken Duken as Sky's father Andreas.

Story so far and the plot for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Season 1 introduced viewers to the fairies who study magic at Alfea College and seek to protect Otherworld from the Burned Ones. While doing so, they traverse the love, rivalries, and personal difficulties that endows upon the show its coming-of-age feel.

The first season ended with Bloom finding out about her birth parents and fending off the Burned Ones along with her friends. Alfea's headmistress was murdered by rival Rosalind, who went on to take over Alfea. The season's final episode left plenty of cliffhangers for the impending second season, so viewers can expect fresh dynamics and adventures.

In an interview with Collider, Abigail Cowen teased that viewers can expect:

"more love stories, more magic, more fighting, [and] bigger threats from the next season along with the introduction of some new, and interestingly, some old, characters."

Since the show is based on the plot of the animated series Winx Club, one can only speculate the trajectory the new season will pave considering there were eight seasons in the original animation.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is coming soon on Netflix.

