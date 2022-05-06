Cobra Kai Season 5 release date, teaser trailer and storyline revealed

Since Netflix acquired the series from YouTube in June 2020, Cobra Kai has been a smash hit among viewers all over the world. Netflix aired the first two seasons of the show in 2020 before launching Season 3 on January 1, 2021, bringing The Karate Kid sequel to a new global audience.

The show's arrival on Netflix drew in millions of new fans who had previously enjoyed The Karate Kid films, and the martial arts show quickly became one of Netflix's biggest hits.

Season 4 of the show, which was shot in Atlanta and Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021, was a natural follow-up to Season 3. The conclusion of Season 4 set the stage for Season 5, and here's everything we know about the upcoming season of The Karate Kid spinoff.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will have a September release

Cobra Kai @CobraKaiSeries Cobra Kai: Live & Badass is TOMORROW. If you're in LA and haven't gotten your tickets yet, what are you even doing? More info at netflixisajokefest.com/show/cobra-kai… Cobra Kai: Live & Badass is TOMORROW. If you're in LA and haven't gotten your tickets yet, what are you even doing? More info at netflixisajokefest.com/show/cobra-kai… https://t.co/IfCBobZaym

The first trailer for Season 5 of the show was revealed, along with the release date, during this week's Cobra Kai panel at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. The producers and the cast of the popular series were reunited thanks to the festival. The next season of the action-comedy will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2020.

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads:

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Filming for Season 5 began on September 20, 2021, and wrapped up on December 19, 2021. The creators of the show, Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald, also confirmed the news on Twitter, captioning their picture, "Five. Fin."

What will the season be about?

Cobra Kai @CobraKaiSeries Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months. Cobra Kai Season 5 drops Sept 9, only on Netflix. Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months. Cobra Kai Season 5 drops Sept 9, only on Netflix. https://t.co/zwV47yCG5z

The trailer reveals that Season 5 will be set in the aftermath of the tragic events of Season 4, with Miyagi-Do Karate being forced to close the doors and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) fulfilling his promise of franchising Cobra Kai. This means that Silver's less-than-ideal, no-mercy competition style will now spread across Los Angeles.

Once again, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must do everything in his power to prevent Terry from using children to further his career. He will have to enlist the help of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his bizarre schemes to do what they should have done a long time ago, that is cut the snake's head off.

The season will also star Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni Decenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien in important roles.

Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

