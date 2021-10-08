All stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has recently been released, and it features many environments from Nickelodeon cartoons as well as characters.

The new fighting game, created by Ludosity Games and Fairy Play Games, appears to be a Super Smash Bros inspired beat em’ up game, using Nickelodeon characters instead of Nintendo ones. Many gamers in the Smash community have played the game and have appeared to like it so far.

Which stages are in this new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Many of the stages seen in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl can be recognized from episodes of the shows they are based on.

The full list of stages available in the game as of now, as well as their origins, are as follows:

Sewers Slam (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Technodrom Takedown (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Rooftop Rumble (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Jellyfish Fields (Spongebob Squarepants)

Glove World (Spongebob Squarepants)

The Flying Dutchman’s Ship (Spongebob Squarepants)

Western Air Temple (Avatar)

Omashu (Avatar)

Harmonic Convergence (The Legend of Korra)

Irken Armada Invasion (Invader Zim)

Ghost Zone (Danny Phantom)

Showdown at Teeter-Totter Gulch (Rugrats)

The Loud House (The Loud House)

Royal Woods Cemetery (The Loud House)

Space Madness (The Ren and Stimpy Show)

Powdered Toast Trouble (The Ren and Stimpy Show)

Wild Waterfall (The Wild Thornberrys)

Traffic Jam (Hey Arnold!)

The Dump (Aaahh!! Real Monsters)

CatDog’s House (CatDog)

Similar to Super Smash Bros, almost all of the stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have platforms. These are elevated tiles that characters can jump onto. Some stay still while others move around from side to side.

In fact, some stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl operate very similar to Super Smash Bros stages. For example, the Irken Armada Invasion from Invader Zim has the same tri platform layout as Battlefield from Super Smash Bros.

There are a couple of stages without platforms as well, though. The Royal Woods Cemetery has no platforms, which might become the “Final Destination” of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

