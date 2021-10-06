What are reviews saying for Nickelodeon All Star Brawl?

Despite only being out for a short time, many gamers are reacting to Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, and the reviews have mostly been positive.

From the trailer, it’s clear to see what influence the Super Smash Bros. franchise has had on Nickelodeon All Star Brawl. As such, many leaders in the Super Smash Bros. competitive community have been playing and reacting to the game. This is in addition to the general fighting game fans who have been giving this new title a try.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl gets mostly positive reviews

So far, it looks like fans are taking a liking to Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, developed by Ludosity and Fairy Play Games. The Super Smash Bros. influence is strong, but being able to use fan favorite characters like Spongebob and Aang adds a fun twist that is attracting a more mainstream audience.

Several elements of the game match mechanics that are found within Super Smash Bros. All of the stages in the Nickelodeon game have platforms on them. Characters take damage that is measured in percentage and lose stocks once they are knocked off stage. There is even the mechanic of edge-guarding in this new fighting title.

Due to the Super Smash Bros. connection, big names in the competitive scene have been giving their thoughts on the game, including Kris “Toph” Aldenderfer, Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma, and Joseph “Mango” Marquez.

In fact, Hungrybox has already played multiple Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament winner Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez in a 100 dollar first-to-five match. Hungrybox used Nigel Thornberry during the match, while MKLeo selected Partick Star for most of the games.

Speaking of characters, they appear to be a big reason why so many gamers have been enjoying the title. Many people playing Nickelodeon All Star Brawl grew up with shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so it’s clear to see why they are excited to play this game.

Even the stages in the game are based off of Nickelodeon cartoons, and some of the environments are pretty impressive to witness in video game form. Examples of such stages would be the Flying Dutchman ship from Spongebob Squarepants and the Western Air Temple from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

