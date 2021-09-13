Top 5 characters who can join the roster in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon has finally provided a small taste of what Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl will be about with a Gameplay Breakdown video, and needless to say, fans and players are excited about the new game.

While the initial roster has almost completely been revealed, the community cannot help but begin selecting their Nickelodeon favorite as a representative in the game. Here are a few of the picks who could be among the upcoming Nickelodeon brawlers.

Nickelodeon characters who could be in the upcoming fighting game

Patrick comes flying in (Image via GameMill Entertainment)

With Nickelodeon in the process of revealing more of the characters who will make their fighting game debut, here are a few who might join the title:

1) Squidward Tentacles from SpongeBob SquarePants

Squidward and one of his "fine arts" (Image via Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon fans know Squidward Tentacles really well. The grumpy and bitter turquoise octopus is a renowned character in the SpongeBob universe, who has a keen interest in fine arts and classical music. These interests can somehow figure into making his move-set quite unique.

2) The "CHOCOLATE!" fish from SpongeBob SquarePants

DID YOU SAY CHOCOLATE!? (Image via Nickelodeon)

The fish screaming "CHOCOLATE" from one of the SpongeBob SquarePants episodes has gained a cult following among the show's fans. The fish first made its appearance in the "Chocolate With Nuts" episode, screaming and running behind SpongeBob and Patrick, demanding to be given chocolates. His hysterical personality can add an intriguing twist to the overall gameplay style, and maybe chocolates can play a key feature in his move-set too.

3) Jimmy Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

Jimmy with one of his inventions (Image via Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon fans have been pretty vocal about one of the channel's OG characters not being on the launch roster. Jimmy Neutron is an intelligent 11-year-old boy with an IQ quotient of 210. Called "one of the smartest people in the town of Retroville," the show follows the antics of Jimmy and his friends as each episode showcases Jimmy's inventions going haywire. Jimmy's inventive ability could lead to a move-set featuring a healthy mix of his inventions helping him fight his opponents.

4) Plankton and Karen Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants

Plankton and his wife, Karen (Image via Nickelodeon)

Plankton and Karen are the main antagonists of Nickelodeon’s show SpongeBob SquarePants, whose main goal throughout the show is to steal the secret formula of the Krabby Patty from Krusty Krabs. A genius inventor, every encounter with Plankton involves him inventing some sort of mechanical invention to fulfill his goal, while his wife is there to give him advice on how to reach his goal. Just like in Jimmy's case, Plankton's robots and inventions can play a key role in being the core base of his move-set - particularly as Plankton is very small and can always get squished by his opponents, just like in the show.

5) Cosmo and Wanda from The Fairly Odd Parents

Cosmo and Wanda (Image via Nickelodeon)

Cosmo and Wanda are a pair of fairies who are the godparents of Timmy Turner from The Fairly Odd Parents. The show follows Timmy's daily adventures while his godparents support him using their magical powers. Cosmos and Wanda would be a quirky addition to the game, as both characters can add a magical twist to their move-set in summoning things that can help them win their battles.

Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl is an upcoming crossover brawl arena fighting game, made in partnership with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. The game is scheduled to launch on 5 October 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

