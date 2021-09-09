How to switch characters in GTA 5 on PS4, Xbox One and PC

One of the main features of GTA 5 is the fact that the game has multiple protagonists. Players can choose between Franklin, Michael, and Trevor on the fly.

Here's how players can switch between characters on every platform.

How to switch characters in GTA 5

For players to switch characters on their PS4, they have to do the following:

Players need to hold the "down" button on the D-Pad to open the character-switch dial

The next step is to use the right analog stick to choose between the characters.

Players need to let go of the "down" button when they have selected their desired character on the dial.

For players to switch characters on Xbox, they have to do the following:

The first step was to hold the down button on the D-Pad to open the character-switch dial.

Players needed to use the right analog stick to choose between the characters.

Players can then let go of the down button when they pick the desired character by simply highlighting it on the dial.

For players to switch characters on a PC, they have to do the following:

Players need to hold the Alt button to open the character-switch dial.

Players need to then use the directional keys to select the character they want.

Releasing the Alt key with the desired characters selected picks the protagonist.

While all these characters use the same controls, each of their backstories and personalities set them apart. Every character's special ability in GTA 5 compliments their personality.

Benefits of switching characters in GTA V

Players get to experience the story through three different perspectives while playing the game. Each protagonist has their own back story and special ability.

This feature is one that has never been seen before in the GTA series. Having multiple protagonists gives the game an interesting twist, and it also makes the storyline more dynamic. Players can choose to switch between these characters at any point in the game.

Also Read

This innovative gameplay mechanic is what makes GTA 5 the success story it is. With this new mechanic, Rockstar games also implemented a seamless switching system between the characters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar