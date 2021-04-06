Recently, a modder by the name of t0st was able to fix several issues that GTA 5 seemed to have with regards to its load times. GTA 5, as a result of being bundled together with GTA Online, continues to receive patches and updates nearly eight years since its release.

They were able to cut down the load times of GTA Online by nearly 70%, which is a significant improvement. Rockstar took note of this fix and implemented the changes over its most recent patch for all platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One.

However, the Xbox One patch seemed to have a few issues and kinks that needed to be ironed out. Now, Rockstar Games has released a new patch specifically for the Xbox One to fix any issues that might have cropped with the last patch.

New GTA 5 patch for Xbox One; patch reportedly identical to previous title update

New #GTAV patch on Xbox One.

It's the same patch as the one on PS4/PC, but this time Rockstar likely fixed the issues that happened back then. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 6, 2021

The patch, like the one previously released, is as vague as players would expect with "General network connectivity improvements." While load times aren't significantly better for last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, there has been a slight improvement from before.

GTA Online has had a lot of momentum heading into 2020, with the Cayo Perico Heist being one of Rockstar's most highly-anticipated title updates. Players have responded quite well to the Heist being open as a solo-only experience, leading many to have hope for more single-player content from Rockstar.

GTA 5 is scheduled for a remaster in the second half of 2021 for next-gen consoles. While many might expect load times to get significantly better in the "Expanded and Enhanced" version, the optimistic ones are hoping for a GTA 5 story mode expansion.

It's been a long time since Rockstar has released an expansion, but that could change with the presence of next-gen consoles and bringing new players to the fold.