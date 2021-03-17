GTA Online has always famously had issues with load times, and the playerbase can often get pretty worked up concerning some problems. However, sometimes, developers can often take constructive feedback from the fans and produce a fantastic patch/update for their games.

This holds true for GTA Online, too, as one particular fan, t0st, was able to put his skills to great use and figure out a way for the game to load faster on PCs. They were able to cut down the load time by approximately 70%, which is monumental.

In a bid to appreciate t0st's efforts, Rockstar Games incorporated their fix into the latest update for GTA Online, version 1.37. The patch focuses on a bunch of ambiguous network connectivity improvements for consoles and PCs, with an exclusive fix for the latter regarding the load time improvement.

GTA Online update version 1.37 patch notes

Rockstar's official patch notes for version 1.37 reads:

[March 16, 2021] – General / Miscellaneous (PS4 / Xbox / PC)

General network connectivity improvements

Advertisement

General / Miscellaneous (PC)

Improvements to PC loading times *Thanks to t0st for his contributions around this part of today's title update*

It was indeed pretty cool to see Rockstar giving a shoutout to t0st for their contributions to the game. GTA Online reportedly does load faster on PC than before, but the console version remains largely the same.

While players weren't expecting a massive change for consoles, wishful thinking was still pretty rampant in the player base. It will be pretty interesting to see how GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition fares on next-gen consoles and whether the publisher will be able to cut down load times significantly.

The smart money would suggest that Rockstar is likely to take advantage of next-gen hardware and the fast SSDs to improve load times and matchmaking in GTA Online.