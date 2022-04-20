What happened to Kid Cudi and Kanye? Beef explained as former tweets that the rapper is not his friend

Kid Cudi recently took to Twitter to share that he is no longer friends with Kanye and has not reconciled with the rapper since their beef surrounding Pete Davidson earlier this year.

On April 18, a version of Pusha T's upcoming album It's Almost Dry surfaced online, revealing a song titled Rock N Roll featuring Cudi and Ye. As the track led to speculation about the rappers ending their feud, Cudi clarified that he is still “not cool” with Ye.

The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER @KidCudi Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott

Kid Cudi also mentioned that he recorded the song a year ago, before his beef with Kanye, and only decided to clear the track for Pusha T. He also confirmed it will be his last musical collaboration with the Donda creator.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s longtime friendship hit a rough patch in February when the latter called out Cudi for being friends with Pete Davidson. The feud between the longtime collaborators began amid Ye’s consistent social media attacks on Davidson.

Prior to the release of Donda 2, Ye took to Instagram to announce that Cudi will not be part of the album due to his friendship with Davidson. In a now-deleted handwritten note, Kanye wrote:

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Shortly after, Cudi responded to Ye’s post saying he never wanted to be a part of the album:

“Too bad I don't wanna be on your album you f***ing dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you. Imma pray [for you] brother.”

The Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) hitmaker also took to Twitter to address the situation and claimed that Ye flipped the narrative of the situation despite having a prior private discussion:

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Kid Cudi responds to Kanye West saying he won't be on 'Donda 2' because he's friends with Pete Davidson.



Kid Cudi also shared an indirect message for Ye and wrote:

“God opens the door so the wrong people can exit your life.”

Meanwhile, Kanye shared an old image of Davidson and Cudi at the latter’s 35th birthday party in 2019 and wrote:

“I just wanted my friend to have my back the knife just goes in deeper.”

Kanye West shares edited 'Captain America: Civil War' poster on Instagram featuring:



• Drake

• Julia Fox

• Travis Scott

• Future

• Pete Davidson

• Kim Kardashian

• Kid Cudi

• Billie Eilish

• Taylor Swift Kanye West shares edited ‘Captain America: Civil War’ poster on Instagram featuring:• Drake• Julia Fox • Travis Scott• Future• Pete Davidson• Kim Kardashian• Kid Cudi• Billie Eilish• Taylor Swift https://t.co/1KERuYiYfA

The Gold Digger hitmaker also crossed out Davidson’s face in red from the throwback picture. A few days later, Ye also posted an edited Captain America: Civil War poster, with Cudi’s photo edited on the side of his implied opponent's team.

A look into Kid Cudi and Kanye’s friendship

Kid Cudi signed with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. label in 2008 (Image via Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s friendship came to light after the former signed to Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008, a few years after meeting the musician. He then featured Ye on a song titled Make Her Say (I Poke Her Face) from his 2009 album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

However, on April 2, 2013, Cudi announced his departure from the G.O.O.D. label during an interview on Power 106 in Los Angeles:

“Man, everything is cool. Everything is peace with everybody on the label. There’s never been any issues, but I am announcing that I’m no longer on G.O.O.D. Music. And this is something that no one knows, really. I’m no longer on G.O.O.D. Music.”

The singer also clarified that Ye was still his “big brother” who understood and respected his decision. The following year, Cudi revealed he was surprised to hear his voice on Ye’s song titled Guilt Trip from his 2013 album Yeezus.

During an interview with Complex, Kid Cudi said that even though he was initially “flattered” with the feature, he eventually felt underused:

“Part of me was flattered, like, it’s kind of cool that he thought of me. Then I started thinking about it more. It was like, ‘Why not call me and have me come in there and give it? Why underuse me? Why put four bars of vocals to coax my fans into thinking this is a legitimate Kid Cudi feature on this song and it isn’t?’”

Jah Talks Music @JahTalksMusic



They’ll forever be an iconic duo According to Kid Cudi, the upcoming song on Pusha T’s album will be his last ever collab with Kanye WestThey’ll forever be an iconic duo According to Kid Cudi, the upcoming song on Pusha T’s album will be his last ever collab with Kanye WestThey’ll forever be an iconic duo 😩 https://t.co/3rXFVB8Dn3

In 2016, Cudi called out the hip-hop industry in a lengthy note on Twitter and name-dropped Ye in the post. The latter also responded to the remark during a show on his Saint Pablo Tour and said he felt “hurt and disrespected” by Cudi's words.

However, Ye praised Cudi at another concert, shortly after publicly addressing the latter’s tweets. He also called Cudi his “brother” and the “most influential artist” of the past decade:

“The most important artist of the past 10 years, the most influential, and I hope he’s doing well. I just want to take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother… The most influential artist of the past 10 years?“

On November 6, 2016, Cudi joined Ye onstage to perform Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1. during ComplexCon in Sacramento, California. The following year, the duo performed the same song together again at a concert in Chicago.

In April 2018, Ye announced the release of his joint album with Cudi. He also revealed the name of the album as Kids See Ghost, which is also the name of their group.

The following year, Cudi and Ye were seen dining together at the Nobu Malibu restaurant for the former’s 35th birthday. The duo were also joined by Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet at the table.

Unfortunately, Ye and Cudi had a major fallout earlier this year, and the latter recently confirmed that they are not planning to reconcile any time soon.

