"The one and only": Jennifer Garner receives birthday surprise from 'childhood crush' Donny Osmond

American actress Jennifer Garner celebrated her almost 50th birthday with a surprise from her childhood crush, singer Donny Osmond.

On April 17, the Alias star took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a meal at an eatery with friends when she was taken by surprise after receiving a personalized e-card from Osmond, in which he wishes her a happy birthday and sings a song.

During this, she did not notice the singer himself sneaking up behind her with a birthday cake in his hand.

Donny resumed singing the same birthday song as the video ended, forcing Jennifer's hands to shoot up and cover her face. The actress then sprang to her feet and drew him into a hug.

During the clip, the flustered actress took a moment to remove her sweater since she felt "so hot" before revealing the cake that Donny had bought for her with the sweet message, "13 Going on 50! Love Donny." In the end, they also sing Donny & Marie's 1975 song, Make the World Go Away.

Captioning the video, she expressed her gratitude for the 64-year-old year singer making time for her birthday while also giving a shoutout to his sister Marie and wife Debbie.

"My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off."

The surprise shook Jennifer Garner and many other A-listers on Instagram as well. On the Daredevil star's post, several other celebrities expressed their amusement on the surprise.

Actress Julie Benz wrote:

"I’m dead…. Living vicariously through you!!!!!!"

Actress Holly Robinson Pete commented:

"NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!"

Tracey Cunningham wrote:

"I don’t believe it!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is everything!!!!!"

Gwyneth Paltrow commented:

"This is unreal"

Jennifer Garner had a longtime crush on Donny Osmond

The Miracles of Heaven star first revealed her infatuation with Osmond in 2019 on an Instagram post by Katie Couric.

Couric posted a photo of the Osmonds with Cher as they performed in brightly colored clothes. To this, Jennifer Garner commented:

"My number one biggest crush of all time @donnyosmond."

Overwhelmed by her comment, the Puppy Love singer responded:

"Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn't scare you away."

Since then, they have had a few interactions online.

Garner's birthday celebration came less than two weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement.

On April 6, the couple took a big step, with Affleck dropping down on one knee and proposing to Lopez with a $10 million green diamond ring.

Insiders say Garner is 'glad' for the pair and believe Lopez has had a 'positive influence' on some parts of Ben's life.

