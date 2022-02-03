Where does Gwyneth Paltrow live? Actress takes readers on luxurious Montecito house tour

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened the doors of her new Montecito home, where she currently lives, to Architectural Digest.

Paltrow, along with her husband and TV producer Brad Falchuk, bought the property for $5 million in 2016 and got started with the large-scale do-up. Following the six-year-long renovation, the luxurious mansion now includes everything from a lavish kitchen and a 'show-stopping' living room to a spa that comprises a $30k shower system, a hot tub, and a plunge pool.

A look inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito mansion

Paltrow described the mansion, which is influenced by her time in the UK (during her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin), as:

"A Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time."

The home tour started with Paltrow showing off her entryway, which she wanted to "feel like its own special room" and was "built from the ground up." The entrance also features an 18th-century inspired fireplace and reclaimed-stone flooring from Chateau Domingue.

One of Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite rooms in the house is the powder room, the features of which include a hand-done antiqued mirror, a reclaimed sink and hand-painted wallpaper.

The entryway and powder room (Images via Architectural Digest)

Paltrow's friend and interior designer Brigette Romanek, who helped her furnish the house, told Architectural Digest:

"Gwyneth knew exactly what she wanted. She knew the feeling, the energy, the narrative. It was my job to express those ideas in ways that would bring joy and beauty."

The Goop mogul also assigned Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams (the AD100 firm that designed the actress’s the first pop-up shop and the company’s first permanent boutique) to oversee the project. As for the long, one-storey mansion, Standefer noted:

"A home should reflect the physicality and ethos of its owner, and this house takes its cues from Gwyneth’s height, beauty, and focus on distillation. You see it in the tall bones, the attenuated proportions, the radiused corners, and the slender molding profiles. The house is built around extremely precise, thoughtful spaces that we refined again and again for years."

Dining room (Image via Architectural Digest)

The dining room of the house consists of an ultra-modern dining table which Gwyneth Paltrow bought from a furniture gallery in France called Cole Cose, contemporary chairs, a 'futuristic' chandelier, a fireplace, and walls hand painted by artists in Los Angeles, among other things.

The kitchen (Image via Architectural Digest)

The kitchen, which is described as "the heart of the home," includes reclaimed Portuguese tiles, cabinetry, another wood-burning fireplace, and a range in the middle of the room. Paltrow also drew inspiration from Pinterest and created a fluting effect with plaster above the kitchen fireplace.

Living room (Image via Architectural Digest)

The living room, which is referred to as the "show-stopper," features a swing sofa seat, lights designed by Lindsey Adelman and inspired by the band Guns N' Roses, and a marble bar. Paltrow's "forever, forever home" also has a "very calming" spa inspired by Bain de la Marais, a spa in Paris. It is made up of a hot tub with handmade tiles, gold-plated showers, a cold plunge pool, a steam, and a sauna.

The spa (Image via Architectural Digest)

Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito home is powered by solar energy and has a gray-water system, which says a lot about her devotion to environmentalism as a fundamental part of any homebuilding project.

Paltrow and her husband are now neighbors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia