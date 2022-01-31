How much is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal worth? Couple express concerns over COVID-19 misinformation on streaming platform

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the latest additions to the line of celebrities to voice their concerns against Spotify's alleged isinformation policy. The couple announced their grievances with the platform via a statement made by their Archwell Foundation spokesperson.

The statement read:

"Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform."

Omid Scobie @scobie In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify ’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: https://t.co/MZE7RqTNxY

Unlike other platform contributors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not vouch for taking their content off the audio streamer. However, as per their statement, the organization asserted that the platform should make changes "to help address this public health crisis."

They said:

"We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal

Omid Scobie @scobie In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify ’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: https://t.co/MZE7RqTNxY

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the music streaming company to release podcast content exclusively on the platform. According to Forbes, the multi-year agreement with the streaming service reportedly fetched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle $30 million.

At the time, the couple's production venture, Archewell Audio, shared a statement that mentioned the program would "uplift and entertain audiences." It read:

"The Duke and Duchess will produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."

As of yet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released only one holiday special episode. In December 2020, the couple brought together renowned guests like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, James Corden, Naomi Osaka, Deepak Chopra, and more. The 33-minute-episode sought to "present a special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective…."

Recent issues with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle x Spotify podcast deal

After its announcement in 2020, Archwell Audio did not release a single piece of content in 2021. With only one episode released as of now, last week, Spotify addressed the issue themselves. As per The Sun (UK), the platform reportedly assembled a team to help Harry and Meghan's Archwell Audio produce podcast content.

The UK-based publication also reported that the platform is reportedly preparing to launch a show on distinguished women. According to The Sun's source, the show is expected to have weekly releases, which will feature the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as hosts, along with their guests.

Earlier this month, the couple's Netflix deal also faced similar allegations over a lack of content production. They signed the agreement with the other streaming platform in September 2020 for reportedly $100+ million.

Also Read Article Continues below

With both deals facing similar issues with a lack of content release, it is expected that Meghan and Harry's venture, Archwell, will release multiple media content in the upcoming future.

Edited by R. Elahi