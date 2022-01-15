"Medically and culturally dangerous": 270 doctors petition Spotify to take action against Joe Rogan for spreading 'mass misinformation'

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has drawn the ire of health care professionals who accuse him of spreading COVID misinformation via his podcast. The allegations were made in an open letter to Spotify, which demanded that the platform adopt misinformation policies.

The open letter was signed by 270 doctors, professors, scientists, and medical professionals who claimed Joe Rogan repeatedly spread inaccurate and false claims on his podcast.

Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS @jessicamalaty “But have you listened to the Robert Malone episode on Joe Rogan’s podcast?!” “But have you listened to the Robert Malone episode on Joe Rogan’s podcast?!” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

Their letter was explicitly concerning the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) episode posted on December 31, 2021. The episode featured controversial guest Dr. Robert Malone, who has been alleged to have spread inaccurate COVID-19 claims, for which he was banned on Twitter.

Joe Rogan has a history of platforming controversial statements about COVID-19

The open letter, co-authored by epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Malaty Rivera, claimed:

“Dr. Malone used the JRE platform to further promote numerous baseless claims, including several falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines.”

In episode #1757, Dr. Malone spoke about his controversial notion of “mass formation psychosis.” He theorized that millions of people had been hypnotized to believe in the efficacy of vaccines and the mainstream information about COVID protocols.

Dr. Malone was also the second guest to compare the theory with the ‘Holocaust.’ He claimed that Hitler employed the same technique in 1930s to gain power. The open letter called out Malone’s comments and mentioned,

“These actions are not only objectionable and offensive, but also medically and culturally dangerous.”

While the letter called for Spotify to adopt misinformation policies, it did not demand Rogan’s episode to be taken down. In contrast, YouTube has already removed a clip of the interview on a vague basis of violating community guidelines.

The letter is concerned with an influential person openly spreading misinformation

The open letter, signed by 270 medical field experts, acknowledged JRE’s popularity amongst youth. It stated that the average age of the podcast’s listeners is around 24 years and cited a study by Washington State about unvaccinated 12 to 34-year-olds.

As per the open letter, the study claimed that this age group of unvaccinated youth are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized over COVID-19 complications.

How the internet reacted

Several tweets supported Joe Rogan’s podcast, while few sided with the doctors who claimed it to be misinformation. The incident also spawned humorous and polarizing comments from both sides.

somepeoplelikeit @sumpeoplelikeit Joe Rogan: Well, that's not what I read.



Doctor: Be that as it may, Joe, I'm a doctor and I'm telling you that pee is not stored in the balls. Joe Rogan: Well, that's not what I read.Doctor: Be that as it may, Joe, I'm a doctor and I'm telling you that pee is not stored in the balls.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr



Issue for issue I’d wager Joe was far more accurate then MSM, yet they want to shut him down.🤔 Comrade Asking-Questions Carditis @ComradeVero All @joerogan did was ask some very intelligent questions. But some people feel threatened by that simple feat of critical thinking. Which begs the question — how are they profiting from the narrative? All @joerogan did was ask some very intelligent questions. But some people feel threatened by that simple feat of critical thinking. Which begs the question — how are they profiting from the narrative? https://t.co/BpEYBphZRB Strange that they want to censor @joerogan but not the main stream media who have been demonstrably wrong about almost everything spreading disinformation propaganda for 5 years.Issue for issue I’d wager Joe was far more accurate then MSM, yet they want to shut him down.🤔 twitter.com/comradevero/st… Strange that they want to censor @joerogan but not the main stream media who have been demonstrably wrong about almost everything spreading disinformation propaganda for 5 years.Issue for issue I’d wager Joe was far more accurate then MSM, yet they want to shut him down.🤔 twitter.com/comradevero/st…

Matthew Kolken @mkolken The attempts to censor Joe Rogan scare me more than Covid. The attempts to censor Joe Rogan scare me more than Covid.

Kate 🤍🇺🇸 @ImSpeaking13 You know you have no idea what you’re talking about when you’re Joe Rogan and 270 doctors and scientists write to Spotify demanding they remove your podcast. You know you have no idea what you’re talking about when you’re Joe Rogan and 270 doctors and scientists write to Spotify demanding they remove your podcast.

BlondeAmerican🇺🇸🤍 @BlondePatriot3 🏻 Big Pharma and doctors getting mad that Joe Rogan spreading the truth Big Pharma and doctors getting mad that Joe Rogan spreading the truth🙌🏻😉

Jared Schumaier @strummaster42 Maybe instead of trying to get Joe Rogan’s podcast shut down, the doctors whining could inform the public why he’s wrong and they’re right! Maybe instead of trying to get Joe Rogan’s podcast shut down, the doctors whining could inform the public why he’s wrong and they’re right!

Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 @joncoopertweets



Raise your hand if Spotify should DROP Joe Rogan! BREAKING: 270 health experts demand that Spotify STOPS Joe Rogan's dangerous Covid lies.Raise your hand if Spotify should DROP Joe Rogan! BREAKING: 270 health experts demand that Spotify STOPS Joe Rogan's dangerous Covid lies. Raise your hand if Spotify should DROP Joe Rogan! ✋

Brey Pitt @TheBreyKeys Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF We probably won't see Josh Zepps on Rogan's podcast for a while We probably won't see Josh Zepps on Rogan's podcast for a while 😂 https://t.co/Eyff4FJn6p Joe Rogan's reaction is exactly how everyone reacts when they are dead wrong in this day and age twitter.com/fullcontactmtw… Joe Rogan's reaction is exactly how everyone reacts when they are dead wrong in this day and age twitter.com/fullcontactmtw…

Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski I’m not getting medical advice from Joe Rogan.



I’m not getting financial advice from Matt Damon.



I’m not getting mortgage advice from Tom Selleck.



I’m not getting any advice from FOX News.



Follow me for this and other helpful hints to make 2022 successful. I’m not getting medical advice from Joe Rogan. I’m not getting financial advice from Matt Damon.I’m not getting mortgage advice from Tom Selleck.I’m not getting any advice from FOX News.Follow me for this and other helpful hints to make 2022 successful.

Brianna Keilar @brikeilarcnn Joe Rogan gets schooled on his podcast and still won't concede he is wrong about the myocarditis risk of being unvaxxed.



We spoke to one of the 270 health experts calling on Spotify to address Rogan's Covid misinformation. Joe Rogan gets schooled on his podcast and still won't concede he is wrong about the myocarditis risk of being unvaxxed. We spoke to one of the 270 health experts calling on Spotify to address Rogan's Covid misinformation. https://t.co/XBVeHRXH7s

In April last year, the 54-year-old podcaster and former UFC commentator received backlash suggesting that younger listeners should not be vaccinated. In an episode of his JRE podcast, he said,

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.”

Spotify, which signed an exclusive deal with Joe Rogan in late 2020, has again found itself in the crosshairs of controversy over Rogan's latest statements and actions.

Several influential people reacted to Rogan’s comments and requested Spotify to take down the episode. However, at this moment, Spotify has not taken down the episode nor provided a reason for their response to the backlash.

