Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban explained

On Sunday, January 2, the US representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene’s private Twitter handle was "permanently suspended" after she received five strikes on her account. The platform reportedly removed her account "@mtgreenee" after repeated violations for spreading misinformation regarding COVID.

As per Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claims, she was banned after sharing a tweet about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) statistics.

Meanwhile, a statement shared by a Twitter spokesperson read:

“We permanently suspended @mtrgreene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to her Twitter ban

Davey Alba @daveyalba Twitter confirms to me that Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten up to 5 strikes on its Covid-19 misinformation policy. She’s not coming back. Twitter confirms to me that Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten up to 5 strikes on its Covid-19 misinformation policy. She’s not coming back. https://t.co/tSlBtMFmGB

Greene responded to the ban on her private Twitter account via her communications director Nick Dyer’s message on Telegram. She labeled Twitter Inc. as an "enemy" to the country, while insinuating that the platform prevented her from telling the truth.

The statement read:

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s previous violation of Twitter policy

In January last year, Twitter suspended Greene’s private account for 12 hours following her tweets containing false claims regarding the alleged Georgia voter fraud in the November 2020 and January 5, 2021 elections. She had tweeted multiple allegations and referred to voting officials as "morons".

Following this in June 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene repeated her violation after comparing the mask-wearing mandates on Capitol Hill to how Jews were treated during the holocaust events. The US Congress representative later apologized for her comments.

Again in July last year, Greene made unsubstantiated claims about the vaccination drive in the US, which again landed her a 12-hour Twitter suspension. On August 10, 2021, Greene’s account was struck again and was put into a "read-only mode" for a week. The 47-year-old had tweeted about how the Food and Drug Administration should "refrain from formally approving the vaccines".

Previously, Marjorie Taylor Greene violated Twitter policies multiple times over tweets supporting her views on various QAnon conspiracy theories. The five-strike system outlined Rep. Greene’s violation of Twitter’s current policies (implemented in April 2021), resulting in a permanent suspension from the platform.

