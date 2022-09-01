Naruto fandom pits Boruto against his sister following the Kawaki and Himawari Academy arc

Currently, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime focuses on Himawari, the main protagonist’s younger sister, who is in the ninja academy right now. This arc was announced a while ago when an illustration of Himawari and Kawaki was uploaded on Twitter. While the episodes are hilarious and don’t have the typical action that the Boruto or the Naruto series features, it certainly isn’t too bad.
However, the fanbase is quite divided on their opinions concerning the current anime arc. The reason for this is that many fans feel that the series didn’t do justice to Himawari as a character. On the other hand, a large chunk of the fanbase like how the younger Uzumaki’s academy experience is quite mellow and doesn’t have intense fights.
However, recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been comparing the Uzumaki siblings, leading to some heated debates on numerous social media platforms and forums. Let’s understand why some fans love the current Kawaki and Himawari Academy arc, and why some don’t like it.
Disclaimer: Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.
Understanding why Boruto and Himawari are being compared in the current anime arc
One of the main reasons these two characters are being compared is the difference in their experiences in their academy days. A ton of fans enjoy this slow-paced and humor-centered Kawaki and Himawari Academy arc. On one hand, we have fans enjoying Himwari getting screen time, who believe this could be a good way for her to develop as a character as well. Fans adore the younger sibling owing to her gentle demeanor and a few hilarious interactions. In addition to that, fans believe that she displayed a ton of potential early on since she was able to knock Naruto out in a single punch when her favorite doll was torn. Fans feel that her combat abilities would be displayed once she graduates from the Academy as a shinobi of Konohagakure.
On the other hand, fans are comparing her to Boruto’s time in the academy. He was about eight years old when he fought Nue, showing that he had to utilize his combat skills from the get-go. This is the main reason why these two are being compared.
There’s another set of fans who don’t like the current arc for different reasons. They believe that the series didn’t do justice to Himawari, much like most female characters in the Naruto series. These fans took their argument a notch higher by stating that Himawari was better than Boruto and that her abilities are not being utilized well in this arc.
While the fanbase is quite divided at the moment, the arc hasn’t been concluded yet. It might include some good fights that show Himawari’s potential and growth during her days at the Academy.
In conclusion, one can make a complete and comprehensive comparison of the two characters when they were in the Academy once the current arc is complete. Until then, fans will have to wait for the rest of the episodes to come out in order to see how Himawari as a character will develop during the course of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.
For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki