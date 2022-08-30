10 most popular Naruto hand signs & what they represent

While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the show, the Naruto hand signs have been an iconic part of the franchise since the beginning. Most fans have fond memories of learning how to do these signs.

However, few people are aware that each of the Naruto hand signs has a meaning and a purpose behind it. Some are used to change the elemental nature of Chakra, while others are linked to specific Jutsus. In this list, we will go through ten of the most iconic Naruto hand signs and their meaning.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in this article unless otherwise specified.

These are the meanings behind the iconic Naruto hand signs

1) Clone sign

One of the most iconic signs (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Despite not being associated with many Jutsus, this Naruto hand sign used to create the iconic Shadow Clones has to be the most popular in the franchise. The sign is created by lifting the index and middle fingers of both hands and creating a cross with them.

This is the only Naruto hand sign that is not associated with a specific animal in the show. It was inspired by the hand sign used by the protagonist of Journey to the West, Sun Wukong. This iconic literary piece heavily inspired Naruto's story, so Kishimoto wanted to pay tribute to the character that started it all.

2) Ram

The Ram sign (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the Shadow Clones seal, the Ram is the other most used Naruto hand sign in the series. This sign is not associated with any specific elemental nature, but it does seem to be linked with the Chakra control needed for Jutsus.

The Ram sign is easy to learn. You need to raise the index and middle finger of each hand and cover the extended right fingers with the left hand.

During the first half of the series, this Naruto hand sign was used to help Genin gather and release Chakra in the most basic ways. Later, this sign was synonymous with releasing a powerful Jutsu or one that needed concentration. A fun fact about this sign is that it is a requirement to learn the Shadow Clone Jutsu, even though Naruto typically skips it.

3) Tiger

The Tiger sign (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

This Naruto hand sign is an essential part of any Fire-Release Jutsu. This sign was used mainly by members of the Uchiha clan during the series. It is also used prominently in some Earth Release techniques.

To use this sign, all you need to do is clasp your hands together while extending each hand's middle and left fingers. Nonetheless, we have seen many characters in the series able to perform this sign with a single hand, making it the most prevalent one-handed sign in the franchise.

4) Snake

Yamato using the Snake sign (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being one of the simplest Naruto hand signs, the snake is undoubtedly useful. This sign is used for many Elemental Releases, like Lighting, Earth, and Wood. Many powerful Shinobis used this sign for their potent and iconic Jutsus.

It is technically a requirement for effectively using the Shadow Clone Jutsu, although Naruto mostly skipped this sign during the show. The sign is easy to learn and use, as all you have to do is clasp your hand together, keeping all your fingers curled.

5) Horse

Naruto and Sasuke using the Horse Sign (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Horse is another one of the Naruto hand seals that have no elemental nature associated with it. Nevertheless, it is most commonly undertaken by members of the Uchiha clan, especially Sasuke, to use the Fireball Jutsu.

This hand sign is also commonly used to dispel illusions, although this is rarely ever seen in the franchise. Unfortunately, it is one of the most complex Naruto hand signs to perform, as you need to extend each index finger and connect them while the rest of the fingers are stacked, but only by the knuckles.

6) Dragon

As the name says, this Naruto hand sign is commonly associated with Dragon-related Ninjutsu. No matter the elemental nature, if a Jutsu has Dragon in its name, it will include at least one Dragon sign.

While it is one of the coolest-looking signs, it is also one of the most complicated formations. Users must join their thumbs while the rest of the fingers intertwine, except for the pinkies that need to touch each other at all times.

7) Dog

Most commonly found in Water-Release Ninjutsu, this Naruto hand sign helps the user create and control some of the most potent water-based attacks. It was used several times by prominent water-style Shinobi like Zabusa and Kisame.

Ice-Release Ninjutsu can also make use of this sign, yet this nature is hardly ever seen in the franchise. This hand sign is extremely easy to learn and perform, regardless of its power. All users must do is create a fist with their right hand, then immediately place the left hand on top.

8) Boar

The Boar sign (Imager via Studio Pierrot)

Even though this Naruto hand sign is not needed for any elemental-based Ninjutsu, it is extremely popular amongst the most powerful Shinobi. It is a crucial part of the Summoning Jutsu, frequently used throughout the franchise.

Many of the most iconic ninjas in the series regularly use this sign, like most of Team 7 and the Three Legendary Sanin. It may not be hard to learn, but it is also not as easy to perform as the others, as it strains the users' joints. All you need to do is curl your fingers without making a fist, turn your hand upside down and join them.

9) Rat

Shikamaru using the Rat sign (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Regardless of how helpful this Naruto hand sign is for Fire-Release users, the Rat sign is usually seen as a part of the Nara clan's fighting style. Most of their Shadow-style Jutsus make use of this simple but iconic sign.

The most prominent user of the Rat sign was Shikamaru Nara, who often preferred to fight using his family's techniques. To use this sign, you must extend your right index and middle fingers while wrapping around their counterparts, always keeping the left index finger on top.

10) Bird

Shikamaru using the Bird sign (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Bird is the default Naruto hand sign for Wind-Release users. It is used most frequently by powerful wind-style ninjas like Temari and Naruto to execute their most potent attacks. It was also utilized by Gaara while drawing power from his Bijuu.

It is not as complicated to perform as many other signs in this list, it is still quite confusing. To perform this sign correctly, the user must connect their thumbs, index, and pinky fingers. The middle and ring fingers of each hand intertwine.

Final thoughts

Kakashi is a master of most hand signs (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Besides being extremely cool, Naruto hand signs are also vital to any Shinobi's life. Without them, performing Jutsus would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for most characters in the franchise.

It is important to remember that each Naruto hand sign has a specific meaning and use behind it. Keeping this in mind could make a massive difference during combat, as a mistake can cost a ninja their life.

