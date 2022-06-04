Naruto: What chakra nature are you, based on your zodiac?

Ninjutsu is one of the most important aspects of being a shinobi in the Naruto series. This is an important part of their arsenal as it allows the shinobis to harness their chakra and create techniques that can dole out damage to the opponents. Therefore, one of the most important and elementary concepts that is taught to students at the academy is chakra and its utilization.

Chakra nature, or nature transformations are of five types: fire, water, earth, lightning and wind. Two more that exist outside of these elemental natures are Yin and Yang releases.

The combination of multiple elemental releases or natures results in a completely different chakra release. Here, we will take a look at the five elemental chakra natures and associate it with zodiac signs.

Story continues below ad

Naruto: Chakra nature and zodiac signs

1) Water - Taurus, Cancer, Pisces

Water Release (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Water Release is a prominent chakra nature in the series, and some of the strongest characters use this. One character that is known for utilizing this nature transformation is Tobirama Senju. It is strong against fire and weak against earth. The techniques are such that they make use of the flexibility and the flow of this element to create a ton of force in their attacks.

Story continues below ad

One of the most common traits among those who belong to the Cancer, Taurus and Pisces zodiac signs is that they are usually quite gentle. At the same time, they can be assertive when they need to be, much like the gentle but strong nature of the water element.

2) Fire - Aries, Scorpio

Fire Release (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Fire Release is probably one of the most common and well-known nature transformations that fans have witnessed in the Naruto series. The reason for its popularity is that some of the strongest characters have used techniques of this chakra nature. People like Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha have made it an integral part of their arsenal. One of the most well-known techniques is the Fireball Jutsu.

Story continues below ad

A common trait among those who belong to the Scorpio and Aries zodiacs is that such people are extremely passionate. They do not shy away from competition. Tier passion and a fierce, competitive nature can be associated with Fire Release.

3) Earth - Capricorn, Virgo

Earth Release (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

While Earth Release certainly didn't receive the kind of attention that Fire or Lightning Release did, it is very useful for defensive purposes. The techniques in Earth Release can be used for absorbing all the Water Release attacks as well. Earth Release is predominantly used by Onoki and Shino. A few techniques belonging to Earth Release have been used by people like Kakashi as well.

Story continues below ad

Capricorn and Virgo are zodiac signs that can be associated with this because people with these signs are extremely stable. They are humble, grounded and reliable, much like the element that is being associated with them.

4) Wind- Libra, Aquarius, Gemini

Wind Release (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Wind Release is not used by many characters, but is quite popular because it is used by the protagonist of the series. Wind Release allows the user to harness their chakra and convert that into gusts of wind, allowing them to deal damage to their opponents. The protagonist added the Wind Release nature to his Rasengan which led to the creation of Rasenshuriken, which then went on to become one of the most important techniques in his arsenal.

Story continues below ad

People who belong to the Libra, Aquarius and Gemini zodiac signs are those who will always put in effort for the things they desire, and have the ability to guide those that need it. People of this zodiac sign can also be compared to the characters that use Wind Release such as Naruto, Jiraiya and Minaton.

5) Lightning - Leo, Saggittarius

Lightning Release (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Lightning Release is another chakra nature that is just as popular as Fire Release. Many characters like Kakashi and Sasuke, utilize this chakra nature to create some of the most effective jutsus with high destructive power.The most well-known techniques here include Chidori and Indra’s Arrow, which are attacks used by Sasuke in the series. Chidori was created by Kakashi when he failed to apply Lightning Release to his Rasengan.

Story continues below ad

People belonging to the Leo and Saggittarius zodiac signs are those who constantly seek adventure, resembling the constantly shape-altering nature of the element.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far