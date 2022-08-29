8 Naruto characters who can efficiently perform one-handed seals

In Naruto, Indra Otsutsuki was the one who invented and introduced hand seals to the shinobi world, a commonly used skill that became a worldwide practice for all shinobis. Without hand seals, no individual could perform ninjutsu, genjutsu, or other secret techniques, with Hashirama and Otsutsuki clan members being the only exceptions.

Tobirama Senju, who possessed extensive knowledge of all sorts of jutsus, was capable of compressing a whopping 44 hand seals of Water Release: Water Dragon Bullet Technique into one hand seal. Performing a hand seal requires both hands; however, there are others who can proficiently execute any given technique with just one hand. This article will list eight Naruto characters for whom performing a one-handed seal is a child's play.

8) Fudo

Fudo was one of the most powerful and skilled members of Furido’s team. He had great confidence in his abilities, which eventually made him develop narcissistic traits. Though he was proficient in ninjutsu, he mostly liked to dominate his opponents at close range with his overwhelming taijutsu skills. Even highly skilled shinobis like Yamato got easily cornered by Fudo.

He had immense control over his overflowing chakra reserve, which is why he was capable of performing one-handed seals like Earth Style: Antlion Technique. Fudo was indeed a force to be reckoned with, but due to his arrogance, he underestimated his opponents a lot. This became the reason why smarter opponents had the upper hand against him in battle.

7) Guren

Guren is one of the most underrated characters in Naruto who didn’t receive the attention she deserved. The kunoichi's unique feat is her Crystal Release Kekkei Genkai, making her the only individual in the entirety of the shinobi world to possess such a powerful bloodline technique. Her prowess is such that she was capable of fighting the Three-Tails (Isobu) for a significant amount of time.

Using her Crystal Release technique, Guren could go against multiple opponents at once due to her mastery over a variety of techniques. Being one of the most highly skilled kunoichi in the world, Guren has been shown to perform one-handed seals with ease, as she can summon and freely manipulate her crystals.

6) Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza Momochi was one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Kirigakure, who was feared around the five great nations by his moniker - “Demon of the Hidden Mist.” This shinobi was the only person capable of using Kubikiribocho effectively in combat, as the sword’s weight is supposed to slow down the user. Even Suigetsu Hozuki, who has possessed Kubikiribocho in the current era, hasn’t achieved such skill.

Zabuza’s physical and chakra prowess was enough for him to head on against Kakashi Hatake on equal grounds. Like his subordinate Haku, Zabuza was also able to perform one-handed seals without a sweat. Even with the loss of both his arms, Zabuza defeated dozens of Gato’s men by utilizing his legs and a kunai in his mouth.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

From a young age, holding onto a grudge against Itachi Uchiha, his elder brother, motivated Sasuke to become powerful enough to defeat him. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths made Sasuke one of the two powerful shinobis of the current era.

He lost his left hand in his fight with Naruto at the Valley of the End. But even with one arm, Sasuke can turn the tides in his favor in combat. With an overwhelming reserve of chakra, Sasuke can effectively execute one-handed seals. In a short period of time, while performing a particular jutsu, Sasuke was shown to combine his bukijutsu and kenjutsu skills to corner his opponents in a flash.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha was a born prodigy who, at a young age, displayed skills that could rival a jonin-level shinobi. Itachi had a mastery over taijutsu, ninjutsu, bukijutsu, and genjutsu skill, and combining these skills with his genius made him invincible to his enemies. Being an Uchiha clan member, Itachi had a natural affinity with Fire Release; however, he was also proficient in Water, Wind, Yin, and Yang Release.

During his fight with Kakashi Hatake, Itachi distracted him by holding onto three shurikens in his right hand to perform Water Style: Water Fang Bullet from his right hand, which was hidden beneath his cloak. Itachi can consecutively perform several jutsus in perfect tandem to give his target no escape.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki in Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Though the protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, started his journey as the weakest shinobi, he eventually became the most powerful individual on the face of the earth. After taming his Nine-Tailed beast, Naruto eventually managed to learn how to control his chakra in little to no time. His control was such that he transferred his chakra to others and maintained their power-up state for a prolonged period.

Like Sasuke, Naruto also lost one arm, which caused him to perform hand-seals while just utilizing one hand. However, Naruto had no issue executing one-handed seals because of his profound control over his massive chakra reserve.

2) Haku

Haku was the sole survivor of the Yuki clan, who became a subordinate of Zabuza and devoted his entire life to him. He became a trained killer at a very young age under Zabuza’s tutelage. The deadliest aspect about him was his Ice Release Kekkei Genkai. Haku became one of the immensely popular characters in Naruto because of his unique one-handed seals that he was able to perform consecutively.

Using his right hand to keep his target busy, Haku used to perform complex jutsus like Thousand Flying Water Needles of Death with his left hand. Moreover, his detailed knowledge of human physiology gave him an edge in battle, where he could restrain his target’s movements by hitting precise points on their body with a senbon.

1) Minato Namikaze

Konoha’s Yellow Flash, Minato Namikaze was the strongest shinobi in his lifetime, whose prowess was well renowned in all five great nations. Despite his constant jovial demeanor, Minato was a deadly force, who single-handedly wiped out an entire army of Iwagakure and forced Onoki to retreat peacefully with his remaining forces.

Minato not only perfected the Flying Thunder God Technique but also surpassed the creator to a greater extent. Even after his reincarnation in the Fourth Great Ninja War, Minato didn’t lose his charm. Though his right arm was severed by Truth-Seeking Balls, he saved Naruto by sealing the other half of Nine Tails within the latter by performing a Sealing Contract technique with his left hand.

