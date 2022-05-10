7 powerful Jutsu in Naruto that can cost the user their life

Naruto has one of the most prominent power systems in the anime universe, where the characters are primarily dependent upon their Kekkei Genkai, Dojutsu, Nature Release, and Taijutsu.

Without enough chakra reserves, a shinobi will imminently fall behind, which is why only a few who have a tremendous reserve can make a mark in the shinobi world.

The only Jutsus that require a massive chakra reserve have been the Forbidden ones, which a shinobi often uses as a last resort. There has been a plethora of forbidden Jutsu that can turn the tides in a battle in the blink of an eye. However, few come with a heavy price to pay.

Powerful Jutsu in Naruto that can kill even the user

7) Dragon Life Reincarnation

Dragon Life Reincarnation technique is a Kekkei Genkai of Ryuzetsu’s clan, shown in Naruto the Movie: Blood Prison. Ryuzetsu is the only known user of this Kekkei Genkai.

When Naruto was stabbed, and even the likes of Sakura, who managed to master the Strength of a Hundred Seal, couldn’t manage to heal him, Ryuzetsu stepped forward.

With her Dragon Life Reincarnation Technique, she placed her hands above Naruto’s wounds to heal, similar to the Mystical Palm Technique. While performing this Jutsu, it made her entire body glow. Ryuzetsu healed and restored Naruto’s life force, but it took her own life.

6) Twin Snake Mutual Death

Under the tutelage of Orochimaru, Anko Mitarashi learned many powerful snake-based Jutsu, and one of them is Twin Snake Mutual Death which is also called Twin Snake Sacrifice.

What makes this Twin Snake Mutual Death different is that the user has to perform a hand seal with their target forcefully in synchronization to initiate this Jutsu. After execution, two enormous snakes coil around the user and their target, resulting in both deaths.

During the Chunin Exams in Naruto, Anko tried to use this Jutsu on Orochimaru by stabbing her hands against him to restrict his movements until the completion of the Jutsu. However, Orochimaru, the creator of it, manages to escape with ease.

5) One's Own Life Reincarnation

One's Own Life Reincarnation was a Jutsu personally devised by the legendary puppeteer of Sunagakure's Puppet Brigade, Chiyo in Naruto.

Apart from her Puppet mastery, she is renowned for her Medical Ninjutsu, which she mostly used to create deadly poisons for which finding an antidote is impossible.

During the mission of rescuing Gaara, Chiyo used One's Own Life Reincarnation to save Sakura, who was on the verge of death after being poisoned by Sasori. She also brought Gaara back to life, who was proclaimed dead by completely restoring his life force, albeit at a cost of her own.

4) Suicide Bombing Clone

Explosion Release is regarded as one of the most devastating Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, with only Deidara managing to attain mastery over it. To enhance his overall capabilities and become more powerful, Deidara stole a forbidden Kinjutsu from his village and implanted a special mouth on his hands and chest.

Feeding explosive clay to these mouths, he created a plethora of explosive clay creations. During his fight with Sasuke Uchiha, when all of Deidara’s abilities failed to defeat the former, the latter, as a final resort to accomplish his goals, used performed the Suicide Bombing Clone Jutsu.

To execute this technique, he fed a large chunk of clay to the mouth of his chest and exploded. The explosion was big enough to destroy an entire forest. Sasuke barely managed to escape the blast by sacrificing Manda in the process.

3) Dead Demon Consuming Seal

Dead Demon Consuming Seal is a powerful Forbidden Fuinjutsu created by the Uzumaki clan in Naruto. The very existence of this technique remained a secret, as even the acclaimed genius of Konoha, Orochimaru, too, was unaware of it.

Using this technique, the user performs the necessary hand seals to summon a shinigami, which only they will be able to see. The Shinigami grasps the target's soul and seals it in its stomach and the user's. Thus, both of them die.

In the anime, Orochimaru and Minato were shown to use this technique, and none of them managed to survive, which is why it has been regarded as one of the terrifying Jutsu in Naruto.

2) Eighth Gate of Death

Eighth Gate of Death can only be performed by those who have mastered the Eight Inner Gates in Naruto. It has been said that ordinary users can only use 20% of their body's full potential.

However, those who have learned to open their gates can break their limits by opening each gate. It takes an extensive period and rigorous training for someone to be able to open even the first gate.

A user usually opens up to seven gates and resorts to not using the Eighth Gate of Death as it ends with the user's death. Using the Eighth Gate of Death, Might Guy was able to dominate the likes of Madara in his Jubi Mode.

He was about to die as his body was cooked up to crisps due to exerting natural limits. However, Naruto saved him with his Six Paths of Yang power, which was bestowed upon him by Hagoromo.

1) Outer Path: Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique

Outer Path: Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique can only be performed by those who possess Rinnegan and can use the Six Paths in Naruto. With Naraka Path, a user summons the King of Hell to release the souls of those who have recently died.

Being a powerful Jutsu requires a large amount of Chakra, which could easily deteriorate the user’s life force and kill them. When Nagato used this technique, he brought thousands of people back to life, resulting in his hair turning gray and his body weakening, and he eventually died in the end.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar