8 Naruto characters who overcame trauma

Naruto is one of those series that is set in a world where people are constantly fighting for their lives. Some nations in the series are constantly in a state of war, which can impact that quality of life overall.

There are numerous characters that are ridiculously strong, but a large number of them have had tragic events that have traumatized them. That being said, not all characters succumbed to their past since they were able to overcome their problems and become fine shinobis that their villages could be proud of.

Let’s look at some of these characters and see how their pasts didn’t restrict them from achieving greatness.

Naruto characters that were able to overcome their trauma

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

The protagonist has had one of the worst childhoods compared to most characters. He was left to fend for himself, the villagers hated him, and he didn’t have the opportunity to grow up with his parents. He had gone through a lot in his childhood, and despite that, he turned out to be a fine shinobi that cared a lot for his village and his comrades.

2) Kakashi

Kakashi’s past is one of the most tragic ones since he witnessed his own father die by suicide, and a lot of people within the village spoke ill of his father for saving his comrade instead of completing that mission.

Not only that, but one of his closest friends and teammates, Rin, ended up running into his chidori on purpose since she was forcefully turned into a jinchuriki who was going to be used to attack Konohagakure at some point. Despite that, Kakashi was one of the kindest characters and became the Hokage as well.

3) Gaara

Gaara lived a life of isolation and sadness as he was forced to become the One Tail Jinchuriki. He had to deal with a lot of negativity, and this truly traumatized him. However, Naruto understood how he must have felt and sympathized with him since their circumstances were similar.

Gaara was able to overcome this and also became one of the youngest Kazekages of the village. He became a fine leader, and people looked up to him. Gaara overcame his trauma and became one of the finest ninjas his village ever had.

4) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee was made fun of since he couldn’t really perform ninjutsu or genjutsu. Even the most elementary techniques were quite difficult for him. He wanted to become a shinobi, but ninjutsu techniques are considered to be one of the most important tools in their arsenal.

But he met Might Guy, who took him under his wing and turned Rock Lee into one of the finest taijutsu specialists. Rock Lee practiced hard enough to overcome the troubles he faced in the past and became a shinobi that many people looked up to.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade was a medical ninja who played a big role in the earlier wars since she was able to treat a lot of Konohagakure’s shinobis. Over the course of the Naruto series, it was revealed that she was someone who developed a fear of blood after witnessing the death of her lover.

She was unable to save him in time and the sight of blood hindered her progress as a medical ninja. However, she was eventually able to overcome the traumatic events that she had experienced in the past and went on to become one of the best medical ninjas of all time.

6) Sasuke

Sasuke went through a lot as a child because he witnessed the Uchiha clan's massacre when it took place. He watched his own mother and father die because of his elder brother, and that is something that traumatized him for a very long time.

Sasuke acted out and even took the wrong path on several occasions. But in the end, he played a big role in saving the world and even told Naruto that he wanted to repent for the mistakes that he had made. In the Boruto series, he fights for Konoha from the shadows and plays an important role in keeping the village safe.

7) Neji

Neji Hyuga (Image via Pierrot)

Neji was born into the branch family of the Hyuga clan. Because of how he was brought up, Neji firmly believed in fate and what life had in store for him. Neji’s powers were limited, and he was subjected to a lot of torment at a very young age. However, he overcame all the obstacles and became one of the most vital Hyuga clan members in the Naruto series and even laid down his life to save his comrade, Naruto Uzumaki.

8) Anko

Anko Mitarashi (Image via Pierrot)

Anko was one of Orochimaru’s students and she too had gone through certain things that traumatized her for a very long time. She was able to withstand and survive the curse mark that Orochimaru had given to her. He also performed numerous experiments on her. However, despite her past, she went on to become a capable shinobi that helped Konohagakure with various missions and their chunin exams on a few occasions as well.

