Boruto: Himawari 'Plot hole' has fandom on the edge

With certain important information about Code and how he bolstered his forces as he prepared to launch an attack against Konohagakure revealed, the latest chapter from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turned out to be quite entertaining. However, there was another interesting detail that some fans noticed.

After chapter 72's release, some fans started complaining about a possible plot hole in the series. Let's take a quick recap of the latest chapter and understand why some fans believe that the chapter has a plot hole.

Boruto: Understanding whether or not chapter 72 featured a plot hole

The prequel Naruto series is quite popular for having plot holes and inconsistencies in its writing. Similarly, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations too has its flaws, and the fanbase is extremely vocal about this.

Fans constantly take their observations and arguments to various social media platforms and forums to raise their concerns. According to a popular YouTube channel, Naruto Explained, fans seem to have issues with the latest chapter due to one of Himawari's dialogues.

This was the time when Shikamaru summoned Boruto for a mission. In chapter 72, Shikamaru received a call from Amado, who informed him that both Daemon and Eida would accompany him to Konohagakure.

Just as the protagonist was leaving his house, Hinata stood there and expressed concern for her son. She said she couldn't help but think that her son might not come home one day after a mission. He spoke to his mother and told her she had nothing to worry about.

Meanwhile, Himawari listened to the whole conversation and asked her mother whether she would be relieved or worried if Himawari decided to become a kunoichi to assist her brother in missions. This dialogue seems to have given a few fans the impression that this was a plothole.

Himawari said, "If I became a ninja, maybe I could help Boruto out a little. Or would you worry even more?" Since Himawari said the word "If" fans accused Ikemoto of not knowing what was happening in the anime.

Clearly, this is a trivial issue that some fans have raised. The reason why this is not a plothole by any means is because Himawari is not a ninja. The current anime episodes feature Himawari merely attending the academy. Being a student at the academy does not translate to one being a shinobi.

To become a shinobi, one must graduate from the program and choose this path. Graduates can also take the academic route instead of becoming full-fledged shinobi.

Another interaction that proves academy students aren't shinobis was when Naruto asked for Iruka sensei's headband because it looked cool. His teacher said he could not have that headband because one would have to graduate from the academy and become a shinobi to wear it.

Therefore, it is clear that Himawari's dialogue didn't expose a plot hole by any means. While reading the chapter, a few Boruto fans seem to have jumped the gun.

