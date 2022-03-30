Naruto filler episodes: Full list of every episode you can skip 

Naruto is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series that has enjoyed a level of success that a very few series have managed to achieve. While this series is adored by fans worldwide, there are certain complaints regarding a few aspects of it.

One of the most common complaints among fans is the prevalence of filler episodes. Sometimes filler episodes are necessary when the anime is catching up to the manga, but the series has a ton of them. Hence, we have compiled a list of filler episodes that can be avoided while watching the series.

Compilation of all filler episodes of the Naruto series

Before we get into the list, some of the filler episodes are enjoyable to watch, and a good chunk of the fan base tends to watch every single episode. However, these filler episodes don’t have a significant effect on the plot, and one can avoid these while watching this series. The list also includes filler episodes from Shippuden.

Naruto 26: Chunin Exams arc

Naruto 97: Search for Tsunade arc

Naruto 102–106: Land of Tea Escort Mission arc

Naruto 136–219: Land of Rice Fields Investigations arc

Shippuden 57–71: Twelve Guardian Ninja arc

Shippuden 89–112: Three Tails’ Appearance arc

Shippuden 119–120: Kakashi Gaiden arc

Shippuden 144–151: Six-Tails Unleashed arc

Shippuden 170–171: Big Quest for Fourth Hokage’s Legacy

Shippuden 176–196: Past arc: Locus of Konoha

Shippuden 223–242: Paradise Life on a Boat arc

Shippuden 257–260

Shippuden 272: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 280–281: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 284–289: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 300–317: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 319–320: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc

Shippuden 347–361: Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax arc

Shippuden 376–377

Shippuden 388–390: Birth of ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki arc

Shippuden 394–413: Birth of ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki arc

Shippuden 416

Shippuden 422–423: Birth of ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki arc

Shippuden 427–457: Birth of ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki, Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale of Naruto the Hero, Itachi Shinden Book: Light and Darkness arcs

Shippuden 469

Shippuden 480–500: Childhood, Sasuke Shinden Book: Book of Sunrise, Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting In Silent Darkness, Konoha Hiden: The Perfect Day For a Wedding arcs

It is worth mentioning that these are filler episodes, and skipping them will not affect the understanding of the plot. However, some of the filler episodes are entertaining to watch. It is advisable to watch some of the fillers based on the viewer's interests.

Synopsis

Many years ago, the Nine Tailed Beast attacked Konohagakure. In an attempt to save the village, the Fourth Hokage sacrificed his life and sealed the beast into his son. Orphaned by the Tailed Beast’s attack, he was ignored by the villagers, who harbored a great deal of animosity towards him out of fear and hatred.

Growing up in such conditions, the young boy wanted to be acknowledged by everyone in the village. He then decided to become the greatest Hokage in the village.

