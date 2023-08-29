New Naruto anime gets postponed days before release

The new Naruto anime, which was previously set to premiere on Sunday, September 3, 2023, has been postponed until later. The anime's website has announced that the special has been postponed to increase the quality. That said, no new release date has been announced for the same.

As part of Naruto anime's 20th year anniversary, the series is set to release a special four-episode anime. While fans had been waiting for the same to be released for months, it got delayed days before its premiere. However, fans can expect it to be released soon.

New Naruto 20th year anniversary anime postponed until later

The new Naruto 20th anniversary anime that was set to premiere on September 3, 2023, has been postponed to "increase the quality." The anime was set to release four episodes for four weeks consecutively starting on September 3. However, for now, the franchise has not announced its new broadcast date.

The creators of the anime have issued their sincerest apologies to the fans who were looking forward to the broadcast. With that, they announced that the new broadcast schedule will be announced on the official website and various SNS as soon as a decision on the same is made.

Additionally, the website also stated that, as for the episode schedule that was announced, the franchise would instead be releasing a "masterpiece" selection of the TV anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Due to a lack of promotion before its impending release, many fans were left unsurprised by the fact that the anime got delayed. While the anime was set to release this Sunday, September 3, the anime was yet to release any trailer or promotional video for the same.

That said, several fans did not seem to mind the wait as they could not complain against Studio Pierrot wanting to improve the quality of the anime. The studio had previously delayed Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. Following that, the anime managed to get insane-quality animation. Hence, fans weren't worried by the delay.

That said, several fans were quite disappointed due to the delay. Given that both Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and One Piece are currently airing, fans were led to believe that they would be able to witness the Big Three anime air at the same time. However, with the delay and no new release date in sight, the dream seemed to be slowly drifting away from fans.

Nevertheless, there were some fans who were totally unbothered by the new Naruto anime's delay. They were instead focused on the rumored remake of the entire franchise with 4K quality and were hoping for the same to be announced soon.

