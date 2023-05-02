Naruto fans hate his personality in Boruto for a surprising reason

While most Naruto fans later became Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans, not all of them were accepting of the manga creator's handling of the series' original characters, such as the Konoha 12 and other senior members of the Hidden Leaf Village Shinobi force.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the story of Naruto's son Boruto Uzumaki as he and his friends begin their lives as Shinobi when the Otsutsuki attack Earth again. During the attack, Boruto hears about a prophecy from the enemy, as per which, he is set to lose everything.

Why Naruto fans hate the former protagonist's personality in Boruto?

Absolutely not, his character in Boruto is amazing 🤩

While many fans believe that Naruto Uzumaki's character is bad in Boruto, several die-hard fans defended him. As per them, people did not like Naruto because he showed a logical change. Previously, he was very energetic, spontaneous, and bashful. However, in Boruto, he became calmer and understood his responsibilities as a Hokage.

Hence, unlike in the previous series, Naruto no longer laughs head off at threats. He became a leader who considered everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village his family and made sure to protect them from any harm, which inadvertently led him to make mistakes with his real family.

Ala8 @SeorH22955377 All this because he grew up without one, he thought that just being a father and being alive was what was necessary, but he forgot that his children require attention, which began to change after Boruto made him understand after his fight with the Otsusuki. All this because he grew up without one, he thought that just being a father and being alive was what was necessary, but he forgot that his children require attention, which began to change after Boruto made him understand after his fight with the Otsusuki.

Jose Roman @SnortingPig8 @SeorH22955377 Only thing I hated was how he treated Boruto at the start of the series. I feel like someone who was an Orphan since birth would not neglect their kid like that, but outside of that I think it's a pretty natural progression for him @SeorH22955377 Only thing I hated was how he treated Boruto at the start of the series. I feel like someone who was an Orphan since birth would not neglect their kid like that, but outside of that I think it's a pretty natural progression for him

Blue @ochrometer @SeorH22955377 I like the Boruto and Naruto character arc at the beginning but it’s definitely weird for him to be like that at the beginning with everything we’ve seen Naruto go thru at that point even if he didn’t grow up with parents. After that I think his character is how it should be @SeorH22955377 I like the Boruto and Naruto character arc at the beginning but it’s definitely weird for him to be like that at the beginning with everything we’ve seen Naruto go thru at that point even if he didn’t grow up with parents. After that I think his character is how it should be

As per Twitter user @SeorH22955377, the reason he was bad with his family was because he grew up without one due to which he did not understand or adhere to his responsibilities as a father entirely.

Fans found it weird how Naruto was neglecting his family when he himself did not have one as a child. They believed that he would make sure to take care of his family, however, his responsibilities as the Hokage caught up to him.

Naruto only changed his behavior towards his family after his son made him understand how he was ignoring his family after the fight against Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

yung hokage swag @milkdrinker777 @SeorH22955377 People don't like it because they killed off Kurama just to make Boruto and the other kids look more important in comparison @SeorH22955377 People don't like it because they killed off Kurama just to make Boruto and the other kids look more important in comparison

Kurama as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans also believe that the hate Naruto was receiving in the sequel series was because of how he was nerfed in the series alongside his rival Sasuke Uchiha. Previously, Naruto was known to be the strongest Shinobi in the franchise's universe. However, in the Boruto anime, Naruto lost Kurama, and hence lost the Tailed-Beast Mode and Kurama's chakra, making him comparatively very weak.

For fans, Naruto and Kurama are a package deal, and one without the other did not make sense to them. As per fans, it would have been much better for the franchise to kill off the character rather than making him weaker and ruining his 700 chapters' worth of legacy.

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiri @cifuentes_ed @SeorH22955377 Only thing that was a downgrade for Naruto in Boruto was his look, to me it wasn't it besides baryon mode which was heat @SeorH22955377 Only thing that was a downgrade for Naruto in Boruto was his look, to me it wasn't it besides baryon mode which was heat

Unlike former Hokage and senior members of the Hidden Leaf Village like Tsunade, Jiraiya, Kakashi, Might Guy, etc., Naruto lost his charisma, which fans loved from day one. Hence, fans could not root for him the same way they did in the past. Additionally, he lost his charm, which made him quite a monotonous character.

Not to mention, several fans did not like his character design in the sequel series, considering how fans believed that he would look much more dashing as he got older. However, his new character design was quite plain when compared to his previous designs in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, which in the majority, fans believe to be because of his hairstyle.

