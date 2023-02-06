Will Naruto die in Sasuke Retsuden? Explained

While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is currently in serialization, there is another Naruto manga Sasuke Retsuden that has been popular since its release. The Sasuke Retsuden manga is the manga adaptation of the light novel of the same name depicting the same story in manga format.

The story started with the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki looking terribly sick with some illness as Sasuke left him and heads to the land of Redaku to find a cure for it. While Sasuke has made progress in his search, it has been quite some time since he left the Hidden Leaf Village. This has left fans concerned about Naruto's condition and whether he will be able to survive this condition.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sasuke Retsuden manga and light novel.

Will Naruto die due to his illness in Sasuke Retsuden?

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No, Naruto will not die due to his illness in Sasuke Retsuden considering that the story is depicted as an event that occurred a few years ago. This meant that regardless of what happens by the completion of the Sasuke Retsuden manga, Naruto will survive the ordeal.

Naruto's illness in the Sasuke Retsuden story was caused due to his Sage of Six Paths chakra given to him by Hagoromo Otsutsuki (The Sage of Six Paths). During the Fourth Great Ninja War, both Naruto and Sasuke were gifted powers by the Sage of Six Paths. While Sasuke received the Rinnegan, Naruto was given access to the chakras of all nine-tailed beasts.

The Sage of Six Paths as seen in Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It was noted how having access to such an enormous source of chakra caused Naruto to become ill given that he was exposed to the same for about 16 years. The Sage of Six Paths chakra started to affect Naruto's body negatively, following which he started to have spasms and often lost his balance.

According to Kurama, the Sage of Six Paths Hagoromo Otsutsuki also suffered from the same illness. However, he was able to find a cure for it during his journey through the Land of Redaku.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, Sasuke tried to follow the same steps as he headed to the Land of Redaku. During his journey, Sasuke learned about the Sage of Six Paths' time in the Tatar Observatory, which led Sasuke to his next location in his search for a cure.

There Sasuke discovered that the Sage of Six Paths found a way to heal himself by splitting a looming meteorite. The polarized particles from the same healed him as it was used to heal Naruto as well.

The Sage of Six Paths as seen in Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for the polarized particles themselves, the reason why they can heal the illness hasn't been discussed. However, it can be presumed that given that the Otsutsuki traveled to Earth from distant galaxies, Hagoromo being one of them also needed some exposure to the polarized particles, and thus might have regained his health. That being said, this theory does not support why Naruto must have healed from the illness, and fans will have to wait until the manga reveals the same.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes