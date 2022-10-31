Who is Gigi in Sasuke Retsuden? Explained

With Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 released last week, all SasuSaku fans were left elated as the manga was adapting the Naruto light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust. The light novel depicted a story in which both Sasuke and Sakura were able to reignite their relationship, as they took time to figure out how their marriage functioned.

While Sasuke and Sakura took the limelight in the story, some other important characters appeared in the light novel. This included the Director of Tatar Observatory, Zansuru, and some prisoners within it. One of the inmates who stood out was Gigi. He turned out to have been hiding some major secrets.

Sasuke Retsuden: Who is Gigi?

Gigi is a cellmate of Sasuke, who he is mostly paired up with. While he seems to be quite a normal person like any other prisoner within the facility, he is an antagonist in the story.

Gigi was previously from the Hidden Sand Village and had been recruited by the Prime Minister of Redaku to train a private army of ninjas. While he was in Redaku, he fell in love with a maid named Margo at the Royal Palace, and thus decided to give up his life as a Shinobi for her.

When the Prime Minister heard about this, he allowed them to continue their relationship but on one condition. Gigi would have to spend a year assisting Zansuru, the Director of Tatar Observatory, to perform the Impure World Reincarnation. Subsequently, he accepted the deal and started working with the director.

Just as his year of service was about to come to an end, Gigi was informed that Margo had died due to an epidemic that had affected the capital. Around this time, he also discovered how Meno was not intended to be a prison warden but was the first member of an immortal army of dragons, commissioned by the Prime Minister for Redaku.

While Gigi didn't care about the Prime Minister and Zansuru's mission anymore, they were able to pursue him for the same. They offered to find and reanimate the dead body of Margo in exchange for Gigi helping them out creating the immortal dragon army.

Gigi accepted the deal and ever since had disguised himself as a prisoner and helped Zansuru with his mission.

In Sasuke Retsuden, Gigi initially acts like any prisoner wanting to get out of work. He would usually complain about the cold and act injured, after which he would go to the infirmary. The undercover ninja did so to meet the new foreigner and seemingly single nurse who had joined the Tatar Observatory.

While Sasuke initially ignored what Gigi had to say about the nurse, he only later found out that he was talking about Sakura all along.

Since then, Gigi maintained a good relationship with Sasuke, only to later betray him and attempt to kill Sakura to accomplish his mission.

Does Gigi die in Sasuke Retsuden?

No, Gigi did not die in Sasuke Retsuden. However, he was gravely injured by an immortal dragon. Later, in the epilogue, it was revealed that Sakura and Sasuke had been successful in saving him, as he is shown to be working as a second attendant to Nanara.

