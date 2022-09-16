8 Naruto characters who were redeemed too late

Given the number of deaths in Naruto, it is safe to say that we have all seen our fair share of anti-hero moments. Throughout the series, several characters have been down a bad path, but they were eventually able to redeem themselves at the very end.

While some characters were able to make amends for their actions during their lifetimes, others could only do so after Kabuto reanimated them. However, their attempts at redeeming themselves were appreciated by the fans. So, let's look at which Naruto characters were redeemed too late.

Zabuza Momochi and 7 other Naruto characters who were redeemed too late

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is easily the most fan favorite character in Naruto. Unfortunately, people only came to know of his greatness after he passed away due to illness during his fight against Sasuke Uchiha.

For a long time, Itachi was known to be a rogue ninja who had annihilated his clan. Only after his death did we learn that he had done so to protect his village from a coup d'etat.

He got a chance to make amends with Sasuke after he was reanimated by Kabuto, during which he fought him and helped the Shinobi Alliance in their fight against Madara and Obito.

2) Nagato

Nagato after he was reanimated (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato or Pain was the leader of the Akatsuki, who possessed the Rinnegan. While he was the leader of a terrorist group and took down jinchurikis to extract the tailed-beasts' powers from them, Nagato redeemed himself at the very end after he was affected by Naruto's "Talk no jutsu."

After Nagato heard what he had to say, he decided to revive everyone who had passed away during Pain's attack. He did so using his Rinne-rebirth, thus bringing everyone back to life. Nagato knew what using this jutsu would do, and knowingly so, he sacrificed his life to save everyone.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha was on a mission to use the ten-tailed beast to put everyone in the world under the Infinite Tsukiyomi. This jutsu would have incapacitated everyone and shown them their deepest desires through an all-powerful genjutsu. However, after Kaguya Otsutsuki extracted the ten-tails' powers from him, he turned over a new leaf.

In the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki, Naruto and Sasuke were about to be killed by Kaguya's chakra rods when Obito sacrificed himself. He brought himself in front of one of the chakra rods, while he used his kamui on the other chakra rod. He spoke to Naruto one last time as he passed on his dream.

4) Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza Momochi during his death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zabuza Momochi, known as the Demon of the Hidden Mist, was one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. He was on a mission to take out Tazuna and was fighting Kakashi while Team 7 was defending him.

Kakashi used his Lightning Cutter on Kakashi when Haku came to defend him. Haku died saving Zabuza, however, he didn't care for his subordinate's death. After the fight concluded, Naruto was angered by Zabuza's actions as he lectured him about it.

Zabuza was brought to tears as he decided to defend Haku's honor by sacrificing his life and fighting off Gato's men.

5) Rasa (Gaara's father)

Rasa, Gaara's father (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rasa, Gaara's father and the Fourth Kazekage, was known to be a very cruel man who tried to kill his own son through Gaara's attendant. He put the one-tailed beast Shukaku inside his son and later decided to kill him after realizing that he was too strong to control.

After his death, Rasa was reanimated during the Fourth Great Shinobi War, during which he was able to make amends with his son. Rasa knew about Gaara's mother's love for his son and did regret his actions towards him. However, as the leader of the Hidden Sand Village, Rasa had to make some difficult choices. He apologized to his son and entrusted the village to him.

6) Konan

Konan from the Akatsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan, similar to Nagato, was part of the Akatsuki. After Nagato's death due to rinne-rebirth, Konan left the Akatsuki after she lost faith in the organization. She congratulated Naruto and supported him to see the day that he would bring peace to the world. Konan chose to leave Hidden Leaf Village, leaving the people at peace.

She later became a key figure in the Hidden Rain Village as she spent the majority of her time there. However, when Obito came to fight her to take Nagato's rinnegan, she didn't give him the location to Nagato's body. She sacrificed her life to keep the peace in the world.

7) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji Hyuga from the Hyuga clan was previously very resentful of the higher sect of his clan, i.e., he felt very inferior to Hinata Hyuga. He was treated differently than his cousin, which is why he would often abuse his sister to the point that he would have even killed Hinata during the Chunin Exam's second round.

While Naruto did teach him a lesson and saw the error in his ways, he could never make amends to his cousin. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, when Neji saw that Hinata was about to sacrifice her life for Naruto, he decided to save her. He threw himself into the path of the attack, thus saving her and also having his redeeming moment in the series.

8) Chiyo

Grandomother Chiyo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Grandmother Chiyo from the Hidden Sand Village was the leader of the Puppet Brigade and the medical ninjutsu division. She was one of the retired counselors who knew about the history of jinchurikis. However, she saw no wrongdoings in her actions. That's where Naruto came and performed his Talk no Jutsu on her.

After Shukaku was extracted from Gaara, he was pronounced dead by Sakura. This led Naruto to cry and blame Chiyo and the other elders of the village for being the reason behind the Kazekage's death. If Gaara wasn't made a jinchuriki, he wouldn't have died at Akatsuki's hands.

Finally accepting her wrongdoing, Chiyo decided to save Gaara by resurrecting him and sacrificing her own life. She realized that the world no longer needed to be at war with one another and thanked Naruto for making her realize the same.

These were our picks for the best Naruto characters who were redeemed too late. Did we miss out on any? Do let us know down below in the comments.

