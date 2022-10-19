5 Naruto characters who would be Shinigamis in Bleach (and 5 who would be Quincies)

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, similar to Tite Kubo's Bleach, is known as one of the "Big Three" shounen anime. Given how Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been gaining some major traction, it is natural for fans of other shounen anime to compare their favorite characters with characters from Bleach.

Two major notable factions in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are the Shinigami and Quincy, both of whom are tasked with removing Hollows from the Living World. However, there is a major difference as Shinigami are known to send purified Hollows to Soul Society, while Quincy are known for eliminating Hollows altogether. The latter could cause an imbalance between the Soul Society and the World of Living.

So, let's take a look at which Naruto characters would be Shinigamis and Quincies in Bleach.

Itachi Uchiha and 4 other Naruto characters who would be Shinigamis in Bleach

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Looking at both Naruto and Ichigo, it would not be a surprise if people find similarities between the two shounen protagonists. Both Naruto and Ichigo had something sinister within them that had them lose control of themselves in battle. However, both of them were able to snap back with help from their friends.

Additionally, both of them lost family members as part of their backstories. However, they didn't lose themselves to the dark side and would always pick themselves back up to protect their close ones. Given the similarities between the protagonists, it is given that Naruto would make a great Shinigami.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya was Naruto's teacher, who took care of him during the important years of his teenage years. He was one of the key figures who shaped Naruto's personality and made him the great shinobi that he turned out to be. Jiraiya not only influenced him through his personality but also taught Naruto his signature moves, Rasengan and Toad Summoning.

Similar to Naruto, he was protective of his friends and was deadset at bringing his friend Orochimaru back home, albeit was unsuccessful at it.

However, he always did what was righteous, which was evident from his decision to take in three lost children - Yahiko, Nagato, and Konan - as his students during their time of need. This just shows how Jiraiya would have become a good Shinigami, given his tendency to show empathy to those who suffer.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, similar to Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 Yamamoto Genryusai, was a wise man who, through his valor, rose to the ranks of his organization to become its head. Hiruzen Sarutobi was a student of both Hashirama and Tobirama Senju and was hailed as the "God of Shinobi," who later became the teacher of the three Legendary Sannin - Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru.

He experienced three Shinobi World Wars, and thus was hardened by his battles against enemy nations. While he was old, Hiruzen was more than capable of taking down strong opponents, which only shows how similar he was to Yamamoto Genryusai. Thus, one cannot deny that Hiruzen Sarutobi would have become a great Shinigami, and possibly would have been a contender to become the Captain-Commander.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was a very loyal shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village, who went as far as massacring his entire clan for the sake of peace.

However, fans may argue that given his decision to kill his clan members, Itachi showed Quincy-like thought process. The truth is, Itachi's decision to kill Uchihas was due to his loyalty towards the Hidden Leaf Village and his desire to protect his little brother, Sasuke.

Before he took the difficult decision, he put his best efforts to try and stop the coup d'état, however, he was unsuccessful. His decision to kill his clan was similar to Shinigami's decision to annihilate the Quincy, after all the peace-keeping talks were deemed unsuccessful.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade, similar to Unohana, has been the best healer in the anime for the longest time. Tsunade was part of the Sarutobi squad, as she along with Jiraiya and Orochimaru was one of the three Legendary Sannins, all while showing barbaric strength.

While Tsunade did have a gambling addiction, she took care of her responsibilities when the time came and was more than ready to switch from her fun mode to her serious mode.

Unohana's personality was similar to hers, as majorly in the anime, she was shown as quite calm and collected. However, in certain episodes she has shown a rough side of herself. This is a reflection of her criminal past, after which she has turned a new leaf.

Tobirama Senju and 4 other Naruto characters who would be Quincies in Bleach

1) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha, after Rin's death, was a man on a mission, as he aimed to complete the Project Tsukiyomi to stop all war and violence around the world. His aim was to put every human in the world under a Genjutsu, where they would feel like they are experiencing their most ideal lives.

While his end goal seemed peaceful, he tried to accomplish it through any means necessary.

This included his attack on the Hidden Leaf Village to capture the Nine-Tailed Beast when his teacher Minato Namikaze's wife, Kushina Uzumaki, was giving birth to Naruto. Thus, proving his willingness to go to extreme levels to reach his goals.

Obito hiding and planning a war against the world was also similar to Quincy hiding until it was the right time to declare war on the Soul Society.

2) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama Senju, unlike his brother Hashirama Senju, was very mindful of Uchihas' actions, as he believed that they, especially Madara, would lead the Hidden Leaf Village to their downfall.

Thus, he always tried to make sure that Madara was given no control over the village's jurisdictions. This is also why he suggested a democratic selection for Hokage, turning down his brother's suggestion to elect Madara as the leader.

Tobirama Senju's conniving methods to stop threats seem similar to those of the Quincy, as the Quincy, too, worked in secret without revealing themselves, until the time was right. Also, similar to the Quincy, who came out with different fighting methods, Tobirama Senju, too, created a lot of jutsus during his time as a shinobi.

3) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura, similar to the Quincy, had several tricks up his sleeve (quite literally) to take down his enemies. He had always wanted to become the Hokage, and for the longest time acted as a Shadow Hokage to Hiruzen Sarutobi as he was the founder and leader of the Anbu Black Ops.

While he always envied Hiruzen and wanted to become the Hokage, he only took steps to actualize his dreams after the Fifth Hokage Tsunade was left unconscious after Pain's assault on the Hidden Leaf Village. He connivingly took up the position, becoming the Sixth Hokage Candidate, but got killed by Sasuke Uchiha before he was officially inaugurated into the post.

4) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the most conspiring people of the Hidden Leaf Village, as his dream was to gain immortality to gain all the knowledge that was available in the world. To reach his goal, he conducted several unethical experiments during which he was caught red-handed. However, he defected from the village and conducted his experiments elsewhere.

This was very similar to what the Quincy did, as they were publicly known to have been annihilated by the Shinigami. However, they were in hiding as they worked against the Soul Society, waiting for their king, Yhwach, to gain his strength back.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha, similar to Ishida Uryu, was previously known to be the youngest surviving member of their clan. Sasuke Uchiha witnessed his clan's massacre at the hands of his brother, Itachi Uchiha, leaving only the two of them to be the remaining known Uchihas. Meanwhile, Ishida Uryu, with his father, thought they were the last of the Quincies that were alive.

Unbeknownst to both of them, members from their clan were alive, as both of them were made fools by their family members, respectively for their own causes. Meanwhile, the hidden members of their clan were working against the ruling government, only to later declare war on them.

These were our picks of Naruto characters who would be Shinigamies and Quincies in Bleach.

