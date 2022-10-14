Bleach Thousand Year Blood War brings Uryu Ishida into the spotlight

It is good to see everybody back in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War, but special mention goes to Uryu Ishida.

It's been several years, but the series has finally made a comeback. October 11 marked the Japanese airdate of the first episode, titled The Blood Warfare, in which Uryu definitely played a pivotal role.

Anime viewers should've expected as much from him. Based on preview trailers for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War, it's clear that Uryu will be a very important character. The Quincy are more prominent than ever before, which means Uryu will get some spotlight on him.

A look back at what Uryu Ishida's role in the first episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War

The Quincy take center stage in this arc

Anime fans may remember Uryu's old bitter rival, Mayuri Kurotsuchi. He played a very important role in the first episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. Back at the Shinigami Research and Development Institute, Mayuri noticed the sudden disappearance of several Hollows.

He immediately figured out the root cause of these problems. Only the Quincy race is capable of performing this particular feat. They are historically responsible for hunting down Hollows. Either way, the world balance is at stake here.

Given his personal history with the Quincy, it's only fitting that Mayuri would be the first to figure out what's going on. The Wandenreich is about to make their move in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. With that in mind, Uryu will be a very pivotal character going forward, based on his own Quincy heritage.

Uryu makes a splash against several Hollows

Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends arrived on the scene when a bunch of Hollows started attacking Karakura Town. Everybody got to show off their special moves in the first episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. Of course, Uryu was a real standout in this fight scene.

With the help of his Hirenkyaku technique, Uryu outspeeds the Hollows and carefully positions himself for a powerful attacks. He easily takes out two of them with a Heilig Pfeil before destroying several more with Licht Regen. Ichigo is almost caught in the resulting explosions.

Uryu has clearly gotten stronger over the past several months after Sosuke Aizen's defeat. He will definitely put his arrows to good use in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. Even the likes of Ichigo were surprised at how much he improved. Uryu could very well be the MVP of this arc.

Fans should also take note of a few little references

Yhwatch @Ywatch3 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… For the anime onlys who didn't catch this. There was a quincy in the beginning of the episode that used the same hollow bait Uryu used in the beginning of the series. The Soul Society wouldn't send sould reapers who weren't capable of their jobs under normal circumstances. #BLEACH For the anime onlys who didn't catch this. There was a quincy in the beginning of the episode that used the same hollow bait Uryu used in the beginning of the series. The Soul Society wouldn't send sould reapers who weren't capable of their jobs under normal circumstances.#BLEACH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RSA6elkxGf

It's easy to miss, but there is a scene where a mysterious Quincy uses Hollow bait to attract their attention. This is a callback to the very beginning of the series when Uryu did the same near Ichigo.

Series creator Tite Kubo is putting a much stronger focus on Uryu for the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. These references show a lot of love and dedication for his craft. Fans should definitely keep up with their Twitter feeds if they want to find more scenes like this, since they might not catch it the first time.

