How long will Bleach TYBW be? Explained

Bleach TYBW has finally arrived on screens, as fans wonder about the longevity of the ongoing "Big Three" anime. With the anime set to air its final arc spanning 206 manga chapters covering about one-third of the whole series, how long will Bleach TYBW be?

Tite Kubo's Bleach last aired on March 27, 2012, with 366 episodes and finally after a decade-long wait, it is back. The anime had its premiere on October 10, 2022, and the hype around the series is at its peak, as Bleach TYBW managed to even become the highest-rated anime for a few days on MyAnimeList, only to now rank second after Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

How many episodes will Bleach TYBW have?

Bleach TYBW has been listed for 52 episodes, which will be split into four cours. Each cour will air for about three months, as each of them will have 13 episodes on average. However, details about the split cours itself are yet to be confirmed, as there could be breaks between cours.

Considering that Studio Pierrot is animating Bleach, the chances of breaks between the cours seem low, however, it hasn't been ruled out by any source. If Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War has no breaks between its cours, the number of episodes will have the anime run for about a year, with an episode coming out each week.

If there are breaks between all of its cours, the anime could have its final episode air at the end of the Spring 2024 anime season. If it runs continuously for two cours and takes a break in between, fans could possibly see the finale in the end of Fall 2023 anime season.

When do Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episodes come out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for most international fans airs on Mondays, while in some countries such as Japan and Australia, the episodes air on Tuesdays. This is because the episodes premiere at 12 am JST in Japan. Subsequently so, the release date and time for the other countries are different due to the varied time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.30 am PDT (Mondays)

Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am CDT (Mondays)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 am EDT (Mondays)

British Standard Time: 4.30 pm BST (Mondays)

Central European Summer Time: 5.30 pm CEST (Mondays)

Indian Standard Time: 9.00 pm IST (Mondays)

Philippines Time: 11.30 pm PHT (Mondays)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1.00 am ACDT (Tuesdays)

Bleach TYBW releases new opening and ending theme songs

The opening theme song of Bleach TYBW is Scar by Kitani Tatsuya. He has previously worked in Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi.

The opening video itself featured several references from the manga, which both anime-only and manga fans can enjoy when they are finally animated for the episodes. The opening showcased several new characters that were set to make their first appearance in the anime, while also showing us the important Gotei 13 members, who were set to play a significant role in the forthcoming Blood Warfare.

Meanwhile, the ending theme song is Saihate by SennaRin. The artist started her singing career as a solo artist only recently as she released her debut EP Dignified, out of which two tracks, dust and melt, were used as the opening and ending theme songs in the anime film series The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu.

