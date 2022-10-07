Bleach: TYBW's special Gotei 13 preview highlights everyone's Bankai as premiere inches closer

The latest faction-centric preview for the highly-anticipated Bleach: TYBW anime has been released, bringing fans a focused look at the 13 Court Guard Squad Captains and their Bankais. With the anime’s premiere date inching closer, these faction-focused mini-previews have done wonders in engaging fans with the upcoming story.

Fans are also praising the color-coordinated aspect of the latest Bleach: TYBW previews, with each faction having its own specific color. Although a minor detail, it seems to have heightened the experience for many fans as they patiently await the series’ arrival.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Bleach: TYBW faction-focused trailer and recaps previous previews and important release information.

Latest Bleach: TYBW trailer teasing each Gotei 13 Captain’s Bankai has fans hyped for series’ imminent arrival

The latest Bleach: TYBW trailer has seemingly started a fire in the hearts of every fan by showcasing the various Bankais of the Gotei 13 Captains. The latest preview showcases each Captain’s Bankai and features them in some exciting battle sequences against some of the Sternritter invaders in Soul Society.

Fans have been especially responsive to the previous two faction trailers and this latest one, providing a positive response to these showcase-style previews. The last two trailers for the series highlighted the Sternritter factions, the Karakura Town squad of Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, Uryu Ishida, and Sado “Chad” Yasutora.

The color-schemed approach to each of these trailers is also something fans praised, with the Sternritter being blue, Gotei 13 being a reddish-pink, and Karakura Town being orange. While a seemingly small detail, it’s something that has resonated with fans, likely by design. Furthermore, it helps to differentiate each trailer in a manner beyond its subject matter.

The previous Sternritter trailer for Bleach: TYBW focused on the group’s initial invasion of and assault on Soul Society, simultaneously introducing some of the key Sternritter for the first cour. This latest Gotei 13-centric trailer likely pulls from scenes that see each Captain defending Soul Society from their Sternritter opponents. This would also explain why many action scenes are present in the preview.

The Bleach: TYBW anime is set to premiere in Japan on Monday, October 10 at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo, TV Shizuoka, and the AT-X network. Internationally, fans can simulcast the anime as it releases weekly on Hulu for United States viewers and Disney+ for other international, non-American fans.

The anime is set to premiere on the streaming platforms at the following times in each region:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM PST (Sunday, October 9)

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 AM EST (Sunday, October 9)

British Standard Time: 4:00 PM BST (Sunday, October 9)

European Standard Time: 5:00 PM CEST (Sunday, October 9)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM IST (Sunday, October 9)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 PM PHT (Sunday, October 9)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM JST (Monday, October 10)

Australia Standard Time: 12:30AM ACST (Monday, October 10)

