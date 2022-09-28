Bleach TYBW anime: Release date and time, where to watch, streaming details, and more

Bleach TYBW anime is almost here, and viewers should brace themselves for a big return.

Studio Pierrot will finally adapt the Thousand Year Blood War from the original manga, which ended all the way back in 2016. Many fans are hyping themselves up for the Bleach TYBW anime. They have been waiting several years for a proper adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War.

With the fall release date fast approaching, some viewers may have unanswered questions about the series, including the release date and the episode count. Here's a quick look at what's currently known about the upcoming anime

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what viewers should expect with the Bleach TYBW anime this fall

Release date and time, where to stream

Fans will have to wait until Monday, October 10 for the release of Bleach TYBW anime. Given the violent history of the Bleach series, it will air close to midnight in the Japanese market to avoid censorship. Even then, the original anime was considerably toned down from the manga source material, so there will likely be differences.

According to the official Japanese website, the Bleach TYBW anime will be broadcast on various stations. These include the famous TV Tokyo, TV Shizuoka and the AT-X network. Here's a look at the potential time frames:

Pacific Standard Time : 8:00 AM PST (Sunday, October 9)

: 8:00 AM PST (Sunday, October 9) Eastern Standard Time : 11:00 AM EST (Sunday, October 9)

: 11:00 AM EST (Sunday, October 9) British Standard Time : 4:00 PM BST (Sunday, October 9)

: 4:00 PM BST (Sunday, October 9) European Standard Time : 5:00 PM CEST (Sunday, October 9)

: 5:00 PM CEST (Sunday, October 9) Indian Standard Time : 8:30 PM IST (Sunday, October 9)

: 8:30 PM IST (Sunday, October 9) Philippine Standard Time : 11:00 PM PHT (Sunday, October 9)

: 11:00 PM PHT (Sunday, October 9) Japanese Standard Time : 12:00 AM JST (Monday, October 10)

: 12:00 AM JST (Monday, October 10) Australia Standard Time: 12:30AM ACST (Monday, October 10)

There have been rumors about the series joining the Disney+ lineup for fall. However, they are yet to be confirmed. The Walt Disney Company made no mention of the Bleach TYBW anime during the D23 Expo 2022. However, further rumors suggest it won't be simulcast.

It remains to be seen if the Disney+ rumors are true. International viewers are still unaware of where to watch the Bleach TYBW anime. The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 didn't reveal any future streaming plans for the series either.

It will be a four-cour series

A cour refers to multiple seasons within a television series. There should be at least 52 episodes to look forward to with the Bleach TYBW anime. Since the anime is broken up into four parts, there will be a few months' break in between those segments. Viewers can expect 12 to 13 episodes for each part.

What to expect

The Quincy Blood War is a major conflict between Soul Society and the Wandenreich. As the name suggests, Quincies will be far more prominent in this arc than previous ones.

Fans can expect several major battles, given the four-part structure of the Bleach TYBW anime. Based on the preview trailers alone, it seems that there will also be original scenes that weren't included in the manga.

Tite Kubo was forced to end the manga early due to severe health issues, resulting in a rushed final product. Perhaps the anime will flesh out several concepts he was unable to delve into back in 2016.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far