Bleach TYBW anime gets original scene between Uryu and his father

Bleach TYBW anime will finally be correcting some of the wrongs by including new scenes with Uryu and Ryuken.

The original manga run ended back in 2016, yet it took over six years to adapt the Thousand Year Blood War. Studio Pierrot, known for the Bleach anime (along with Naruto, Black Clover, and others), will also be in charge of the upcoming Bleach anime. Based on recent trailer images, fans are very hopeful that it will deliver in a major way.

Uryu Ishida is going to play a much bigger role in this arc than in the previous ones. Bleach fans are eagerly looking forward to how the anime expands on his relationship with several characters, including his father.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers.

Promotional images for the Bleach TYBW anime show original scenes of Uryu and Ryuken

Here are some images from a recent trailer

🌗 @TensaLala Trailer already gave us something new. An Uryu and Ryuken scene at the start of TYBW, something that didn’t happen in the manga. Love it. Trailer already gave us something new. An Uryu and Ryuken scene at the start of TYBW, something that didn’t happen in the manga. Love it. https://t.co/ULJdRHOYvj

It will be interesting to see how the anime deals with the complex relationship between Uryu Ishida and his father, Ryuken. Back in the day, the former was only able to use his Quincy powers with the latter's help. Even so, Ryuken did not care much for his own kind.

The upcoming Bleach anime will be dealing with Uryu's conflicting beliefs in regard to his Quincy heritage. He is the successor to Yhwach's throne, yet he also doesn't want to kill his Shinigami friends.

With the exception of brief flashback scenes, Ryuken doesn't show up all that often in the Thousand Year Blood War, at least in the manga. Based on the above screenshots, it seems that Ryuken is going to play a bigger role in the story.

Ryuken will arrive far earlier in the anime than the manga

#Bleach Since "Ryu" can be translated to Dragon, ever wonder if it has any connection to Uryu and Ryuken? Since "Ryu" can be translated to Dragon, ever wonder if it has any connection to Uryu and Ryuken?#Bleach https://t.co/e1TfahxEEl

Quincies have a much stronger focus in the Thousand Year Blood War. With that said, Ryuken didn't show up until the very late stages of the war. By that point, the manga was going to end very soon. He didn't have any real interactions with his son beyond one particular scene.

Ryuken's main role was to give Uryu a powerful arrow with a silver blood clot. This was the only way to disrupt Yhwach's abilities in the Bleach series. Uryu would prove instrumental in the emperor's defeat. Had it not been for him, Ichigo would've never bypassed The Almighty.

Of course, some manga readers were disappointed at Ryuken's lack of presence in the manga. Uryu finally takes a central role in the Thousand Year Blood War, yet his father barely shows up. The upcoming anime will probably at the very least explore their relationship in more detail.

This bodes very well for the future of the anime

sally @uryuism things that i NEED to see the anime fixing:



- how exactly uryu approached the sternritters and joined them

- father / son moment that'll show us AND URYU that ryuuken actually cared abt him

- interactions between uryu and other sternritters beside jugram things that i NEED to see the anime fixing:- how exactly uryu approached the sternritters and joined them- father / son moment that'll show us AND URYU that ryuuken actually cared abt him- interactions between uryu and other sternritters beside jugram

Back in 2016, Tite Kubo was suffering from various health issues. He had overworked himself for several weeks by that point. It wasn't the easiest decision to end the Bleach manga early, but it was for the sake of his health.

Unfortunately, this meant that Ichigo and Yhwach had a rushed final battle. Several plot threads were also left unresolved at the end. For instance, manga readers had no idea if Urahara and Yoruichi survived their battle against Askin. There wasn't any follow-up until the New Breathes From Hell arc years later.

Fortunately, the upcoming anime will likely expand the Thousand Year Blood War. Bleach fans would love to see more scenes between Uryu and his fellow Quincies, whether it's Ryuken or the Sternritter. There is every reason to believe that Studio Pierrot will do the series justice.

