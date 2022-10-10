Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War takes over Twitter ahead of the premiere

With the imminent release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 inching closer, fans unable to contain their excitement have now taken over Twitter.

The anime will be arriving ten years after it first finished airing on March 27, 2012. This is a huge deal for fans, especially anime-only ones, as they never got to experience the ending of the anime.

Twitterati has gone wild in anticipation of the release, and shared their excitement about the anime's return with memes, their favorite moments, and what they hope to see animated when the series finally drops. Meanwhile, the first episode has already gotten leaked ahead of its official premiere, leaving fans with a special ending theme.

Twitter gushes over the imminent Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premiere

On social media, Bleach fans were seen reminiscing about how the anime ended with Ichigo promising Rukia that the two would surely meet again.

This was also a promise to viewers about how the anime was set to return in the future. While this promise took ten years to reach completion, now that it is finally here, fans can barely contain their joy.

FINALLY RETURNS Looking back on this... that fateful day.Ichigo really said "See you again."Everything changedFor a full decade.Together we all fought for this. Hoping for the return of this beloved series. For the longest time. And now... FINALLY! #BLEACH FINALLY RETURNS Looking back on this... that fateful day. Ichigo really said "See you again."Everything changed😭 For a full decade.Together we all fought for this. Hoping for the return of this beloved series. For the longest time. And now... FINALLY!#BLEACH FINALLY RETURNS 🔥 https://t.co/AfihWNFmX8

Even at the very end of the anime, after the credits rolled, Ichigo said, "See you again," thereby promising the anime's return in the future. Many fans counted the exact number of days since that final episode, pointing out how the anime will be returning 3,849 days after it ended.

With the growing hype around the anime's return, it almost feels like a family reunion for Bleach fans around the globe.

In celebration of the return, it seems that Studio Pierrot decided to hit all its fans with a dash of nostalgia by reanimating scenes from Naruto and releasing Bleach TYBW within a week.

Oblivious @oblivibum Seeing Naruto vs Sasuke get reanimated a week before the Bleach TYBW anime airs has my nostalgia at an all time high Seeing Naruto vs Sasuke get reanimated a week before the Bleach TYBW anime airs has my nostalgia at an all time high https://t.co/WfEcBufoxm

Some fans even decided to look back at some of the iconic openings and endings from the anime, including "*~Asterisk~" from Orange Range and the special anniversary ending of Ichigo and Rukia.

ichiruki clips @ichirukiloops 11 years ago today, #BLEACH episode 342 titled “Thank You” aired in Japan, also giving us a special anniversary ending of just Ichigo and Rukia. 11 years ago today, #BLEACH episode 342 titled “Thank You” aired in Japan, also giving us a special anniversary ending of just Ichigo and Rukia. https://t.co/SY8yAoJAYI

Obviously, the anime's return was also met with its fair share of memes, each one a testament to the hype surrounding the anime's return.

One fan even posted a clip of how he was planning to leave work early to catch the premiere, while others were hoping to hear Ichigo say "Bankai" again or even witness the encounter between Gotei 13 Captain Commander Yamamoto and the Father of Quicy, Yhwach.

Some fans looked back at their favorite moments from the anime's previous run, including the fights between Ichigo and Byakuya, Grimmjow's first appearance and his fight with Ichigo, and one of the most disrespectful moments in all of anime, when Ichigo called for ambulances before he beat up a bunch of delinquents.

Sugoi 👑 @playboisugoi Ichigo vs Grimmjow was one of the best anime fights I’ve ever seen, Bleach never stops being top tier Ichigo vs Grimmjow was one of the best anime fights I’ve ever seen, Bleach never stops being top tier https://t.co/rLB9C2kKIp

While fans are really looking forward to watching Ichigo in action again, Orihime fans aren't quite in the mix, as they look forward to watching her get stronger in the final arcs.

But what fans want to see more of is Ichigo and Orihime together, as Ichigo is finally set to show faith in her powers and have her fight alongside himself.

orihime pictures @orihimeloops We will be seeing orihime and ichigo together again Soon 🥹 We will be seeing orihime and ichigo together again Soon 🥹💙 https://t.co/Dqpiw7puXt

ゲタ帽子🇳🇱 @Geta_Boshi_

#Bleach #BLEACH_anime If you put trailers 2 and 3 side by side, you get Yamamoto and Yhwach at the same time. This is done really cool. If you put trailers 2 and 3 side by side, you get Yamamoto and Yhwach at the same time. This is done really cool.#Bleach #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/9YRUMj71Xd

Of course, fans are also excited to see Gotei 13 again, as they even made comparisons in the PV for Gotei 13 and Quincy.

Needless to say, Bleach fans are looking forward to watching Ichigo and Rukia back together again. They have a really strong bond between them, the chemistry of which is always fun to watch.

esra @bndtbyul this guy goes crazy at the idea of something happening to rukia like Why is ichigo so damn whippedthis guy goes crazy at the idea of something happening to rukia like Why is ichigo so damn whipped 😭 this guy goes crazy at the idea of something happening to rukia like https://t.co/ifEvtrK4Vn

Finally being able to experience all of this again is certain to get fans nostalgic with the anime's premiere, which is scheduled to arrive soon.

