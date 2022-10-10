Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War takes over Twitter ahead of the premiere

With the imminent release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 inching closer, fans unable to contain their excitement have now taken over Twitter.
The anime will be arriving ten years after it first finished airing on March 27, 2012. This is a huge deal for fans, especially anime-only ones, as they never got to experience the ending of the anime.
Twitterati has gone wild in anticipation of the release, and shared their excitement about the anime's return with memes, their favorite moments, and what they hope to see animated when the series finally drops. Meanwhile, the first episode has already gotten leaked ahead of its official premiere, leaving fans with a special ending theme.
Twitter gushes over the imminent Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premiere
On social media, Bleach fans were seen reminiscing about how the anime ended with Ichigo promising Rukia that the two would surely meet again.
This was also a promise to viewers about how the anime was set to return in the future. While this promise took ten years to reach completion, now that it is finally here, fans can barely contain their joy.
Even at the very end of the anime, after the credits rolled, Ichigo said, "See you again," thereby promising the anime's return in the future. Many fans counted the exact number of days since that final episode, pointing out how the anime will be returning 3,849 days after it ended.
With the growing hype around the anime's return, it almost feels like a family reunion for Bleach fans around the globe.
In celebration of the return, it seems that Studio Pierrot decided to hit all its fans with a dash of nostalgia by reanimating scenes from Naruto and releasing Bleach TYBW within a week.
Some fans even decided to look back at some of the iconic openings and endings from the anime, including "*~Asterisk~" from Orange Range and the special anniversary ending of Ichigo and Rukia.
Obviously, the anime's return was also met with its fair share of memes, each one a testament to the hype surrounding the anime's return.
One fan even posted a clip of how he was planning to leave work early to catch the premiere, while others were hoping to hear Ichigo say "Bankai" again or even witness the encounter between Gotei 13 Captain Commander Yamamoto and the Father of Quicy, Yhwach.
Some fans looked back at their favorite moments from the anime's previous run, including the fights between Ichigo and Byakuya, Grimmjow's first appearance and his fight with Ichigo, and one of the most disrespectful moments in all of anime, when Ichigo called for ambulances before he beat up a bunch of delinquents.
While fans are really looking forward to watching Ichigo in action again, Orihime fans aren't quite in the mix, as they look forward to watching her get stronger in the final arcs.
But what fans want to see more of is Ichigo and Orihime together, as Ichigo is finally set to show faith in her powers and have her fight alongside himself.
Of course, fans are also excited to see Gotei 13 again, as they even made comparisons in the PV for Gotei 13 and Quincy.
Needless to say, Bleach fans are looking forward to watching Ichigo and Rukia back together again. They have a really strong bond between them, the chemistry of which is always fun to watch.
Finally being able to experience all of this again is certain to get fans nostalgic with the anime's premiere, which is scheduled to arrive soon.