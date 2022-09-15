Bleach: TYBW's opening theme leaked just days after recent trailer's premiere

As the official release date for the Bleach: TYBW anime series draws nearer, fans are becoming more and more excited about the return of Ichigo Kurosaki. With only a few weeks until the premiere, fans' anticipation has only grown since the series’ first story trailer was released the previous weekend to much fanfare.

While the ending theme for the series had been revealed in the previously mentioned trailer, fans were not told at the time what the opening theme for the Bleach: TYBW anime series would be. However, a recent leak has seemingly let fans know with little doubt exactly what the anime’s opening theme will be.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest leak for the Bleach: TYBW anime series’ opening theme.

Bleach: TYBW opening theme leak finally lets fans listen to Scar by Kitani Tatsuya

The leak

Just days after the premiere of Bleach: TYBW’s latest trailer, fans are now getting the opportunity to hear the anime’s opening theme. Previously revealed as Scar by Kitani Tatsuya, fans are now finally able to listen to the theme thanks to the latest and apparently legitimate leak from Japanese sources.

Fans were treated to the series’ ending theme as part of the latest trailer, which was Saihate by SennaRin. The ending theme received praise from fans who watched the trailer and paid attention to the song, but was more universally met with questions about what the opening would be and when fans would hear it.

Apparently wanting to cater to these fans, a currently unknown source from Japan leaked the audio for Scar, which was then uploaded to YouTube by the account known as Arael. Per Arael, their friend in Japan is the source for the opening theme’s leak, likely solidifying this source as the original leak for the opening theme.

Jさん ( ֊' '֊)🍃🏹 @soukatsu_ new Bleach PV and release date revealed!



Bleach TYBW begins airing on October 10th at 24:00 JST (midnight in October 11th) on TV Tokyo! the final arc of Bleach will be split into 4 cours new Bleach PV and release date revealed! Bleach TYBW begins airing on October 10th at 24:00 JST (midnight in October 11th) on TV Tokyo! the final arc of Bleach will be split into 4 cours https://t.co/DNC6bcS6YU

While there has been no official confirmation that the audio is for the anime's opening theme, many fans are confident that it is. Some are even commenting on Arael’s video that the song’s mood and tone perfectly encapsulate the celebration of Bleach’s return, as well as the elation fans feel regarding the said return.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer until the series arrives internationally. The series is set to premiere on Monday, October 10 at 12 midnight in Japanese Standard Time. For most international viewers, this means the series will premiere sometime on Sunday, October 9 instead.

Despite rumors from recent weeks predicting a lack of simulcast for the series, official statements regarding the release schedule and private screenings indicate otherwise. Although unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, fans will most likely see the simulcast streamed on Disney+, with Disney allegedly having won the bidding war for the series’ streaming rights..

