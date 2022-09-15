One Piece Chapter 1060 (Raw Scans): A Supernova reintroduced, the death of a Revolutionary, and more

After an exciting week of slowly-released spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1060 raw scans are finally out. While no official translations have come out yet, One Piece Chapter 1060’s raw scans seem to confirm previous claims about the issue.

The most exciting confirmation from One Piece Chapter 1060’s raw scans is Im-sama’s not dropping an object on the Lulucia Kingdom but using an unseen weapon to destroy it. While this could have been part of their Devil Fruit, many fans have speculated that Im-sama could be in control of the third and final Ancient Weapon, Uranus.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1060’s raw scans.

One Piece Chapter 1060 raw scans offer clarity to issue’s order of events while illuminating how events occur

Straw Hats sailing

The One Piece Chapter 1060 raws begin by showing the cover for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue, prominently featuring a Gear 5 Luffy on the cover. There’s also a color spread inside, which shows all of the Straw Hats crowded together and laughing atop what appears to be a very relaxed polar bear.

The One Piece Chapter 1060 raw scans then begin their story content by showing the Thousand Sunny out on the New World sea. Fans can see what appear to be two Sea Kings surrounding the ship as the Thousand Sunny jumps up out of the water, startled by someone yelling.

This is shortly revealed to be none other than Captain Monkey D. Luffy, who seems to be throwing a fit as Usopp and Nico Robin watch. The lattermost appears to say something here, as it’s apparently revealed that their discussion is on Sabo, his alleged killing of Cobra Nefertari, and where Vivi Nefertari could be.

The next page sees Luffy yelling in the direction of Zoro, who calmly says something back to him, which once more sparks the Captain’s rage. This is likely where Luffy expresses a desire to go to Mariejois and rescue her before being shut down by Zoro. A shot of a nearby barrel closed up with chains reveals Caribou stowing away inside of it nearby Luffy and Zoro’s conversation.

The next panel sees all of the Straw Hats reacting to the latest news, with many crying or visibly upset in some other manner. Jinbe, Franky, Brook, and Zoro seem to be the only ones not crying over this news, as Luffy remembers a conversation he and Zoro once had about Ace’s life being his own. Zoro will likely bring this up in One Piece Chapter 1060 to deter Luffy from getting involved in Sabo’s business.

The crew is then shown to continue sailing on, as Robin seems to be reading more of the paper and sharing the news with the crewmates. She appears to bring up the Cross Guild, which rouses Luffy into anger, while Nami is more reserved during the discussion. After everyone calms down and Robin finishes, Luffy begins remembering his time as a child with Sabo and Ace, prompting him to share his dream with the Straw Hats.

Fans don’t hear what Luffy says about his dream in One Piece Chapter 1060 but are treated to each of the Straw Hats’ reactions to whatever he just said. Reactions vary, from shocked, confused, and almost angry to excitement, wonder, and joy. The crew seems to begin questioning Luffy about his dream before their Captain laughs and lies down to relax.

The crew continues discussing Luffy’s dream, with everyone now seemingly having joyous reactions to whatever he said. Robin appears to say something stoic as One Piece Chapter 1060 raw scans shift perspective.

A Commander’s apparent death

One Piece Chapter 1060 then cuts back to Marine headquarters, where Sabo’s call from Chapter 1058 continues. The Marines are still tapping the phone call, with the Gorosei and Im-sama apparently hearing the conversation. Two of the Gorosei can be seen with worried looks on their faces while Im-sama listens from their private garden.

The three other Gorosei here are seen with similar expressions as they talk amongst themselves when the perspective returns to the Kamabakka Kingdom. One Piece Chapter 1060’s raw scans show a stoic Monkey D. Dragon listening to Sabo’s explanation, while Inazuka, Ivankov, Morley, and other Revolutionary Army members also listen in and commentate.

The Lulucia Kingdom is then revealed, with what seems to be the lives of some townsfolk being briefly displayed as Sabo continues talking. This is most likely meant to show that the Kingdom is in the process of a revolt, but this cannot be confirmed from the raw scans alone. Nevertheless, they show Im-sama crossing out the Kingdom of Lulucia from a map while Sabo passionately yells about something.

The next page then shows a shadowy figure hovering beyond the clouds above the Lulucia Kingdom as a bright light begins to shine down. Sabo looks extremely worried, as a shot of Im-sama’s eye is seen as the light grows brighter. Some citizens are seen with worried expressions as multiple laser shots rain from the sky to create a giant, spherical explosion.

The apparent aftermath shows that not only is the Kingdom of Lulucia destroyed in One Piece Chapter 1060, but the entire island it sat on seems to have been eliminated as well. Although unconfirmed, many fans assume that Sabo is dead as a result, whether from the explosion itself or from drowning in the sea as a Devil Fruit user.

A new island and new acquaintances

One Piece Chapter 1060 then returns to the Straw Hats, who find themselves sailing through a blizzard-like climate on the Thousand Sunny. The crew is all in winter gear as Luffy demands they sail towards what appears to be a giant, frozen storm cloud or island. The crew is shocked, unable to believe their Captain’s orders but follows them nonetheless.

Zoro is then seen attacking the apparent storm, slicing it in two, much to the joy of Chopper and other crew members. Usopp, however, notices something launching towards them out of the sky, which eventually lands on their ship and is revealed to be Jewelry Bonney of the Worst Generation, now with a 320 million Beri bounty.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1060’s raw scans are undoubtedly exciting, even if only for their apparent confirmation of previously reported events within the issue. Nevertheless, the raw scans seem to ensure the chapter will be as engaging as previously released spoilers made it out to be.

One of the most exciting parts of the issue is seeing where the Straw Hats’ new island is and the type of climate it will have. While it’s possible that the wintry climate fans saw them sail through in One Piece Chapter 1060 isn’t their destination, their meeting Jewelry Bonney at the end of the issue seemingly suggests otherwise.

